Are tiny homes the future?

06/10/2024

Tiny homes, classified as homes up to 400 sq ft in size, are a booming trend in the United States and across the world. The global market for tiny homes hit $5.61 billion in 2023, and experts predict it could grow to as much as $7.39 billion by 2031.

“Tiny homes promote sustainability because they cost less resources to build and run, and they encourage minimalist living,” say experts at Palm Paradise Realty Group, a professional concierge real estate service. “Their small spaces force homeowners to be strategic and thoughtful about what they buy, promoting the concept of mindful consumption.”

With this in mind, the experts at Palm Paradise Realty Group used data from Google Keyword Tools to reveal which state had the most people searching for ‘tiny homes.’ They then calculated the search rate per 100,000 searches, adjusting the data to account for each state’s population size to truly show which state is most interested in the tiny home trend.

Table 1: The Top 10 States Most Interested In Tiny Homes, Showing Their Population, Total Search Volume, And Search Rate Per 100k Searches

State Population Total Searches Search Rate (per 100k searches) South Carolina 5,464,155 9290 170.02 North Carolina 10,975,017 17470 159.18 Tennessee 7,204,002 11220 155.75 Alabama 5,143,033 7770 151.08 Oklahoma 4,088,377 6150 150.43 Arkansas 3,089,060 4630 149.88 Maine 1,402,106 2060 146.92 Washington 7,841,283 11150 142.20 Georgia 11,145,304 15590 139.88 Oregon 4,227,337 5880 139.09

Which State Is The Most Interested In Tiny Homes?

South Carolina came out on top of the table with a search rate of 170.02. This was over 10 points ahead of the next entry on the table. “This could be due to rising housing costs in urban areas like Charleston, driving interest in affordable tiny homes,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group.

came out on top of the table with a of This was of the next entry on the table. “This could be due to in urban areas like Charleston, driving interest in tiny homes,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group. North Carolina closely followed its southern neighbor on the table, with a search rate of 159.18 . “North Carolina’s population has been growing over the last several years, which could be leading to a housing shortage . Tiny homes are a great way to solve a housing crunch because they’re easy and quick to build and affordable for a wide range of buyers,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group.

closely followed its southern neighbor on the table, with a search rate of . “North Carolina’s has been over the last several years, which could be leading to a . Tiny homes are a great way to solve a housing crunch because they’re and for a of buyers,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group. Tennessee scored third on the table, with a search rate of 155.75 .

scored on the table, with a search rate of . Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas all scored closely on the table, within a range of 149-151 ( 151.08, 150.43, and 149.88 , respectively). “These are some of the less well-off states overall, so residents could be interested in the affordability of tiny homes,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group.

and all scored on the table, within a range of ( and , respectively). “These are some of the less well-off states overall, so residents could be interested in the affordability of tiny homes,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group. Georgia and Oregon both had a search rate of 139 (139.88 and 139.09, respectively). “Atlanta, the state capital of Georgia, has been growing rapidly, likely driving interest in cheap and practical tiny homes,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group. “Oregon’s focus on sustainability likely makes it a great venue for the tiny home trend.”

Table 2: The Top 10 States With The Most Searches Overall, Showing Total Population And Total Volume Of Searches

State Population Total Searches Texas 30,976,754 36200 California 38,889,770 32360 Florida 22,975,931 27310 North Carolina 10,975,017 17470 Georgia 11,145,304 15590 New York 19,469,232 11640 Tennessee 7,204,002 11220 Washington 7,841,283 11150 Ohio 11,812,173 9400 Pennsylvania 12,951,275 9340

The States With The Highest Searches Overall

When not adjusted for population size, it’s easy to see that states with higher populations dominate the top of the table. But population size isn’t everything. For one thing, Texas, which has the second-highest population overall, is actually at the top of the table.

“This is perhaps surprising, as California is often known as the state that jumps on progressive and sustainable trends,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group. “This is reflected in their second place position, but it’s also an indication that there’s a much more diverse set of opinions in Texas than people might believe.”

Florida, the third-highest state in terms of population, reflects this in its third-highest spot on the table, with 27,310 searches overall. “It’s easy to see why tiny homes would be popular in Florida,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group. “The state is known for being beloved by retirees, and tiny homes are perfect for downsizing. Florida also has an amazing outdoor lifestyle, so there’s not as much need for acres of indoor space.”

The bottom half of the table shakes up the ‘large population equals high searches’ expectation even more. North Carolina, the ninth largest state in terms of population, scores fourth on the table, while Tennessee, which is only 15th largest when measuring population, comes seventh. “This highlights that interest is really strong in these two states,” says Palm Paradise Realty Group.

A spokesperson at Palm Paradise Realty Group commented:

“Tiny homes are appealing because they’re affordable to build and run, and they’re sustainable. They can also promote tourism by offering a quirky and unique place to stay. This could be a draw in states known for their natural beauty, like Washington, Florida, and Maine.

“Tiny homes can also offer a practical building solution in densely populated cities like New York and Los Angeles. Cities are expanding and the cost of living is rising all over the US, causing housing shortages and a sharp hike in property prices. Tiny homes can help first-time buyers get their feet on the first rung of the housing ladder, and they offer a way to quickly increase the number of homes available to buyers and renters in growing cities.”

