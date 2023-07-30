Are we bridging traditional and decentralized finance?

Por staff

30/07/2023

While Decentralized Finance (DeFi) offers unprecedented opportunities, its integration with traditional financial systems is what many consider the next frontier. Emmanuel Daniel, renowned thought leader in the financial industry in his book titled “The Great Transition: The Personalization of Finance is Here,” explores the fascinating confluence of these two worlds.



I would be more than happy to send you a copy of the book for review and If you are interested in connecting with Emmanuel Daniel on this narrative, he can speak on:



The emergence of hybrid financial platforms, offering the security of traditional banking with the flexibility and innovation of DeFi.

Real-world applications of DeFi protocols in retail banking, institutional investment, and global trade.

The challenges and opportunities posed by the blend of centralized and decentralized finance, and the need for evolved regulatory frameworks.

Case studies of traditional financial institutions leveraging DeFi for enhanced customer experience and value proposition.



In a world where the lines between the old and new are blurring, are you ready to understand the future of finance?



Emmanuel Daniel is a global thought leader in the future of finance and is listed as a top 10 global influencer in the “Fintech Power50” list for 2021 and 2022. He is also a global entrepreneur, the founder of platforms such as The Asian Banker and Wealth and Society, through which Daniel has had extensive contact with leaders in banking and finance around the world. His new book, “The Great Transition: The Personalization of Finance is Here,” has already received rave reviews from Barney Frank and Richard Sandor on his insight into the personalization of finance.

See more: Inflation remains risk confronting financial markets

See more:People are the X-factor in successful transformations

See more: Rideshare, but you decide the price: inDrive says ‘hola, Miami!’