Are you playing video games too much?

Por staff

29/09/2024

Video/online gaming continues to be popular with millions of people around the globe. Studies suggest that while moderate daily gaming can actually enhance cognitive function and social interaction, excessive play can have adverse health effects. So what’s the optimal game time per day?

A recent study published in Nature Human Behaviour examined the causal link between video gaming and mental wellbeing, cognitive function, social interaction, and physical health. Data from this research challenges conventional – and often assumed – views about the effects of online gaming on gamers.

Now, gaming experts from Mobile Premier Gaming (MPL) are weighing in on the debate.

The Study’s Key Findings:

The gaming study analyzed 97,602 survey responses from Japanese residents aged 10 to 69. The analysis revealed that different consoles had varying impacts.

PlayStation 5, for example, showed smaller benefits for adolescents and females, while Nintendo Switch demonstrated larger benefits for adolescents.

The study found evidence for improvements in mental well-being, too: owning a Nintendo Switch was found to be good for mental health, as was using a PlayStation 5. PlayStation 5 ownership reportedly also increased life satisfaction.

And the optimal amount of gaming per day?

Expert-Recommended Guidelines for Daily Gaming Hours

MPL is a popular gaming platform in the US. According to their team, “Knowing how many hours to dedicate to gaming is vital for both enjoyment and well-being. As you might expect, studies suggest moderation is key. Turns out that three hours is a sweet spot that offers enough time for engagement and enjoyment while minimizing the risks associated with prolonged gaming sessions.”

Cognitive Function

Engaging in video gaming for about three hours daily has been shown to enhance problem-solving skills, improve memory, and increase multitasking abilities. However, exceeding this amount may lead to decreased attention span and cognitive overload.

Social Interaction

Video games often serve as a social platform, strengthening connections among players. According to MPL, dedicating three hours a day encourages healthy social interactions and teamwork, while excessive gaming can lead to isolation and reduced real-world social skills.

“The impact of gaming on physical health cannot be ignored,” says MPL. “Limiting gameplay to three hours allows for adequate time for physical activity, reducing the risk of sedentary lifestyle-related issues such as obesity and associated diseases.”

MPL’s Tips While Playing Video Games

Set Time Limits: To prioritize your health, set a timer for your gaming sessions, making sure you don’t exceed three hours.

To prioritize your health, set a timer for your gaming sessions, making sure you don’t exceed three hours. Stay Hydrated and Take Breaks: Remember to take regular breaks and hydrate adequately to maintain focus and energy.

Remember to take regular breaks and hydrate adequately to maintain focus and energy. Balance with Other Activities: Engage in physical activities and social outings to maintain a well-rounded lifestyle.

Engage in physical activities and social outings to maintain a well-rounded lifestyle. Choose Engaging Games: Opt for games that promote strategic thinking and cooperative play for a more enriching experience.

MPL points out, “In moderation, video or online gaming can be a powerful tool for enjoyment and learning, as long as it’s approached with balance and mindfulness. By adhering to the recommended guideline of three hours, players can reap the maximum benefits of gaming without jeopardizing their health.”

