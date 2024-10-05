Are your headphones hurting you? experts reveal common signs of ‘Gamer Ear’

Por staff

05/10/2024

When players get really involved in a game, it can be hard to notice time passing by. But wearing gaming headphones for long periods can actually harm the ear, leading to several health problems that together have been nicknamed ‘gamer’s ear.’

To help gamers combat this condition, Wai-Fai Cou, from U4GM, a leading online gaming marketplace, has put together a list of signs that indicate when ear pain might actually be ‘gamer ear’.

Headaches

Headaches are usually caused by headphones with a headband that goes over the top of the head. If the band is too tight and constantly presses on the top and/or sides of the head, it can lead to headaches.

To combat this, make sure headphones don’t fit too tightly around the head when buying them, and check that they haven’t been adjusted into a tighter position by accident. Taking a break from wearing headphones can cause the headache to recede.

Aching Ears

The outer part of the ear, known as the pinna, can start to ache if it’s compressed for long periods by over-the-ear style headphones. Similarly, earbuds with a ‘one size fits all’ design might not correctly fit the inside of a person’s ear, making it ache as the earbud presses awkwardly inside.

“Taking a break from headphones or trying out different styles to find ones that fit better will solve this problem,” says Cou.

Ear Infections

Ear infections can occur when the ears get hot and sweaty from prolonged headphone use. Sweaty, moist ears are a breeding ground for bacteria, which cause infections.

Earbuds make it hard for earwax to clear out of the ear naturally, and the build-up can cause pain and eventually infection. Buds can also introduce bacteria and debris to the ear canal, which they pick up while sitting in pockets or bags, leading to infection.

“To keep your earbuds clean, regularly wipe them with wet wipes and store them inside a clean case while travelling,” says Cou. “Get a professional cleaning to deal with ear wax – don’t stick a cotton bud into your ear!”

Tinnitus

Prolonged exposure to high-volume sounds can cause tinnitus, which is when someone hears a constant ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound. This can significantly affect someone’s mental health and ability to concentrate.

“Experts recommend the 60-60 rule,” says Cou. “Have the volume set no higher than 60%, and don’t listen for longer than 60 minutes before taking a break.”

Hair Loss

Constant pulling on the roots of the hair (the follicle) can cause a condition known as traction alopecia. Pulling hair repeatedly in the same direction over time causes it to come loose and eventually fall out. Ill-fitting headphones that are too tight can pull on the hair, causing or exacerbating the development of traction alopecia.

“This can also become a problem if you like wearing tight ponytails, buns, or braids, which can pull constantly at the hairline,” says Cou.

Neck Aches

Headphones that are too heavy weigh down the head, causing the neck to ache from holding up the extra, unnatural weight. Make sure to test out any headphones before buying them to ensure they aren’t overly heavy.

Wai-Fai Cou, spokesperson for U4GM, commented:

“The most important aspect to achieving a secure fit for your headphones is selecting the right size ear tips or headband position. I would recommend experimenting with different ear tip sizes or headband adjustments to find the most suitable fit for your unique ear shape or head size.

“A secure fit helps ensure you won’t lose your headphones during daily activities, such as workouts or commuting. Prioritising a proper fit also prolongs the headphones’ lifespan by minimising wear and tear associated with incorrect usage or fit.”

