Argentina had 787.8k leaked accounts in Q1 2025, making it one of the most breached countries in the world

Por staff

26/04/2025

Surfshark’s global data breach analysis shows Argentina as the 9th most affected country in Q1 2025, with 787.8 thousand breached accounts. Globally, the latest data shows a 93% drop from 973.7 million to 68.3 million leaked accounts. The United States, Russia, India, Germany, and Spain were the countries most affected by breaches in Q1 2025.

“In Q1 2025, the number of leaked accounts dropped dramatically, following the alarming surge in breaches seen in 2024, particularly in Q3 and Q4. Unlike the previous year, which saw compromised data reach record levels, Q1 2025 experienced a sharp decrease in exposed accounts,” says Luís Costa, Research Lead at Surfshark.

“Although the number of vulnerable accounts in all major regions decreased in Q1 2025 compared to the previous quarter, people should remain vigilant. Cyberthreats continue to evolve and attackers are constantly adapting their tactics. To protect personal and organizational data, it is essential to follow strong security practices, regularly update passwords, enable 2FA, and stay informed about potential risks,” adds L. Costa.

Surfshark’s analysis of data breaches since 2004 shows:

– Argentina is the 3rd in South America, with 84.5M compromised user accounts.

– A total of 28.2M unique emails were breached from Argentina. 42.6M passwords were leaked together with Argentinian accounts, putting 50% of breached users in danger of account takeover that might lead to identity theft, extortion, or other cybercrimes.

– Statistically, an average Argentinian has been affected by data breaches around 2 times.

“On a regional (South America) scale, 167 accounts are breached per 100 people on average,” comments L. Costa. “However, in Argentina, this number goes up to 185 per 100 people. Statistically speaking, an average Argentinian has been affected by data breaches around 2 times.”

Since 2004, Argentina has exposed 247.6M personal records. On average, each email breaches with 2.9 additional data points.

In 2024′ Q4, 7513 accounts were breached every minute. In 2025′ Q1, however, breach rates are 93% lower, with 527 accounts being leaked every 60 seconds. Although the numbers remain prominent, the trend is evident in Argentina, too. The breach rate is 73.3% lower in 2025′ Q1 than it was in 2024′ Q4, falling from 22.799 to 6.0788 breached accounts per minute.

In descending order, the ten most breached countries in Q1 2025 were the US (16.9M), Russia (4.4M), India (4.2M), Germany (3.9M), Spain (2.4M), the UK (2.2M), France (2.1M), Canada (886.9k), Argentina (787.8k), and South Sudan (733.3k).

The countries with the highest breach density over Q1 2025 (number of leaked accounts per 1,000 residents): South Sudan (61), Spain (51), the US (49), Germany (46), Slovenia (45), Israel (37), the UK (32), France (32), Russia (30) and Norway (25).

