Argentina named the 8th most connected country in the world

Por staff

22/04/2023

New research has revealed the most connected countries in the world online – and Argentina ranks 8th with a connected score of 6.1 out of 10!

Proxyrack have analysed internet usage, social media platforms, fixed broadband subscriptions, mobile cellular subscriptions, the percentage of the population using the internet, the percentage of the population using facebook and the average internet costs around the world to reveal the most connected countries in the world.

Top 10 most connected countries in the world

Rank Country Average Time Spent Using Internet Each Day Average Number of Social Platforms Used Fixed Broadband Subscriptions per 100 People Mobile Cellular Subscriptions per 100 people Population Using the Internet Population Using Facebook Average Internet Cost (60 Mbps>) Connected Score /10 1 United Arab Emirates 07:29:00 8.2 38 195 100% 108% $100 7.53 2 Hong Kong 06:26:00 6.7 39 319 93% 82% $23 7.30 3 Malaysia 08:06:00 7.7 11 141 97% 83% $26 7.21 4 Thailand 09:06:00 7.1 17 169 85% 81% $17 6.82 5 Chile 08:36:00 7.5 22 136 90% 66% $28 6.27 6 Saudi Arabia 07:20:00 7.9 29 126 100% 71% $72 6.20 7 Singapore 06:59:00 7.1 26 147 91% 83% $35 6.17 8 Argentina 09:01:00 6.9 23 130 87% 66% $21 6.10 9 Vietnam 06:23:00 7.3 20 139 74% 77% $11 5.78 10 Taiwan 07:14:00 6.3 27 124 90% 86% $24 5.78

The research has revealed:



The United Arab Emirates is the most connected country in the world, with a connected score of 7.53/10. UAE has the highest percentage of its population connected to the internet and using Facebook. However, it’s also got the most expensive internet at just over $100.

The United Arab Emirates takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world. People in the UAE have an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world, joint with the Philippines. UAE also has the highest percentage of people with Facebook at over 100%.

South Africa has the highest average daily internet usage, but despite spending the most time online, only 72% of South Africans use the internet, with less than half using Facebook. South Africa also has the second-fewest broadband subscriptions per 100 people with just under three.

South Korea has the best internet access with an overall score of 8.52/10. South Korea scores highly across the board, with almost 98% of its population using the internet, which costs $21 on average. South Korea also has 140 mobile phone subscriptions per 100 people.