Argentinian paytech Menta raises $6M to help B2B companies become fintechs

Por staff

25/10/2022

Argentinian B2B paytech Menta grabbed a $6 million seed-round led by Base10 Partners, with follow-on support from Pear VC, MatterScale Ventures and Gilgamesh Ventures.

Menta is a plug-and-play solution that provides financial services to B2B companies. Its platform is open and collaborative, making it possible for companies to integrate all types of solutions, like utility bills payments, credits, investments, crypto payments, and loyalty programs, among many others. They offer a SmartPOS (or smart point of sale) payment that enables the implementation of the solution.

According to Menta’s LinkedIn announcement, this capital will allow them to continue working with B2B companies to transform business throughout Latin America.

Founded by Alejandro Quirno Lavalle, Virginia Folgueiro and Santiago Lorenzo in 2021, Menta plans to consolidate its position in Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, reach new markets and strengthen and diversify its embedded payments and finance solution for B2B companies.

Source: Latam List