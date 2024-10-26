Arithmic Network partners with EigenLayer to advance L1/L2 decentralization and restaking opportunities

26/10/2024

Arithmic Network, the world’s first universal (re)staking layer, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with EigenLayer, a prominent Ethereum restaking protocol. This partnership will enable the decentralization of the ecosystem while generating high native yields for users across multiple crypto assets.

The Arithmic Network’s multichain staking pools will extend EigenLayer’s reach beyond Ethereum, empowering Layer 2s, Layer 1s, and shared infrastructure networks with native staking and advanced zero-knowledge (zk) technology. This collaboration will significantly bolster EigenLayer’s security and computing capabilities through the integration of Arithmic’s AVS, which allows provers, verifiers, validators, and sequencers on L2s to run more efficiently. As a result, Arithmic’s AVS will facilitate faster transaction processing, improved security, and expanded use cases for zero-knowledge proofs across Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks.

Key components of the partnership include:

Arithmic will run an AVS to extend EigenLayer’s staking, computing, and security functions to Layer 2s and Layer 1s.



A tech stack enhancement through the integration of Arithmic’s leading zero-knowledge technology, including Lasso & Jolt protocol, and future support for zk-hardware.

Through this collaboration, the two projects will continue to lead innovation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, with Arithmic’s universal staking capabilities further empowering EigenLayer’s commitment to Ethereum’s scalability and decentralization.

“We’re thrilled to partner with EigenLayer and explore new frontiers in restaking and zk-technology,” said Karan Bharadwaj, Founder of Arithmic Network. “By extending EigenLayer’s reach to Layer 2s, Layer 1s, and beyond, we are able to advance a truly decentralized ecosystem that benefits from superior security, performance, and high-yield opportunities across multiple crypto assets.”



This partnership represents a major step forward for decentralized ecosystems, reinforcing EigenLayer’s vision of enhanced security and performance while helping Arithmic establish its leadership in the multichain restaking space.

