Artificial paradises

17/11/2022

By: Axel Botte , Global strategist

Cryptocurrency collapse whilst stock market jump on lower US Inflation

The contrast is stark between the collapse of the artificial paradises of cryptocurrencies and the outsized jump on all risky assets after the publication of consumer price inflation in the United States 0.2pp below expectations (7.7% in October). The extent of the equity market rebound appears traceable to existing large speculative short positions on the S&P 500 and the concomitant plunge in Treasury bond yields. The T-note yield (3.81%) is down fully 40 bps since the November 7 close. German Bunds (2.16% at close) initially followed the US Treasury market but low trading volumes on Friday (Veterans’ Day, November 11) favored profit taking. Credit spreads participated in the upturn in risky assets, barely held back by solid bond issuance. High yield has tightened by 101 bp over the past month. The greenback, the ultimate barometer of risk aversion, fell 4% (DXY), in keeping with the changes in market expectations for Fed funds hikes. The euro-dollar ($1.035) is back trading at its highest since the start of the summer.

The collapse of FTX, which Binance refused to bail out after a “24-hour due diligence”, is the latest example of the fragility of these “black holes” of the financial galaxy born from the indigence of the quantitative monetary policies of the 2010s The monetary transmission channel then was a leaky pipe. Excess liquidity fleeing negative yields and excessive equity valuations has found its way into illiquid assets (resulting in recent turmoil in the UK pension fund industry) and, as a last resort, financial innovation represented by cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The shortage of profitable and investable assets has given rise to kinds of madness. The extreme sensitivity of financial markets to inflation and the obsession with the “Fed pivot” are also potential symptoms of instability. Short term options, the playground of individual investors last year, are increasingly used by institutional accounts, to the point of dictating the trend of the underlying indices. The tail is wagging the dog these days. Consensus long positioning on the US dollar also favors binary movements common to all assets.

The release of the CPI undoubtedly was the major market mover of the week overshadowing even the surprising resilience of the Democratic Party at the midterm elections. US inflation thus came out 0.2pp below consensus forecasts at 7.7% in October (+0.4% over the month as in September). The monthly rise in energy (+1.8%m) and food (+0.6%m) prices was in line with expectations. The housing component (+0.8%) will not reflect the current downturn in housing until next spring essentially for methodological reasons. The downside surprise comes from health prices (-0.5%m) and, specifically, health insurance prices estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just once a year, through insurers’ retained earnings. The average monthly rise of 2% over the past year will shift down to -4% each month until September 2023 and will subtract around 0.5pp from the CPI over this period.

The financial markets quickly revised the path of Fed funds, erasing the additional rate hike justified by Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech at the last FOMC. The Fed funds peak is now projected at 4.75-5% in mid-2023. The 10-year yield tumbled 40bps to 3.81% as short buybacks ahead of the long Veterans’ Day weekend. The inversion of the yield curve reached 52 bp on the 2s10s segment. Conversely, the 10s30s spread increased by 12 bp over the week. In the euro area, the Bund ended the week down 14 bp but Friday’s rise

(+15bp) cast some doubt on further decline. The ECB’s decision to raise the ceiling for securities lending against cash to €250 billion triggered tightening in swap spreads to 79 bp on the Bund (-10 bp in the past week). This easing of swap spreads benefited sovereign bonds. The 10-year OAT is trading around 52 bp against the Bund and the Italian debt at 205 bp.

The downside surprise on US inflation sparked a sharp jump in equity indices. The Nasdaq futures contract immediately shot up by 5% and then another 5% in Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The context is however challenging for the US technology stocks given current restructurings. The US Q3 reporting season was better than expected overall, with revenue up 12% offsetting margin pressures. That said, the accretive effect of buybacks improves per-share metrics. We forecast up to $1 trillion in share buybacks in 2022. In Europe, the weakness in the euro exchange rate boosts sales growth (+25%) and the average profitability (+21%) of the Stoxx Europe index.

Credit continued to outperform risk-free sovereign bonds. Corporate bond spreads narrowed by 28bp against Bund over the past month. However, this mostly reflect the swap spread tightening, but the balance of fund flows has indeed turned more favorable in the past few weeks. Issuers use the last windows of this year to sell new debt securities, although investors may require sometimes high yield premiums, particularly on financial sector debt. The market environment is also more upbeat in high yield space. The average spread in the euro area has narrowed by 101bp over the past month.

Finally in currency markets, the dollar dropped by as much as 4%. The yen finally takes a breather gaining back fully 6% to 138 yen per dollar.