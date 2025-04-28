Ascn.ai: First AI assistant for crypto market introduced with real-time analysis tools

28/04/2025

Alexey Khitrov’s presentation at the Blockchain Forum caused a storm of positive emotions. The ascn.ai platform, which was demonstrated to the general public for the first time, became the main discovery of the evening. Now, everyone in the crypto community is talking about it. It’s not an ordinary crypto assistant but a universal AI tool that can replace a team of analysts, a support team, and even a research department.

In the cryptocurrency market, where speed is of the utmost importance, if a trader wants to make money, the new product from ArbitrageScanner covers all the community’s needs. Read on how the AI assistant can be utilized and why this is a crucial development for the crypto industry.

First use: how a trader saved 20 hours and made a profit in one day

Our editorial team managed to get access to the new product shortly before the event started and tested the product in a real case. The task was to determine which new tokens with low capitalization appeared on DEX and have positive on-chain dynamics.

As an assistant from ArbitrageScanner approached the task:

Analyzed thousands of tokens that were traded on different platforms in 24 hours; Excluded scam projects by signs of a sharp drain of liquidity; Generated a list of 6 assets with growing on-chain activity and increased interest in social networks; Additionally, recommendations for each asset were generated (hold, sell, follow founders’ wallets).

The most interesting thing is that ascn.ai spent only 3 minutes on this. To be honest, we did not expect such speed, and if we consider that a human would manually analyze it for at least several days, this is just a real discovery for crypto traders.

Assistant Builder: now you create an AI for your brand yourself

Just as important as the AI assistant is, any person or project can create their own without needing expensive developers. Even if someone who wants to create an assistant doesn’t know what an API is, they can still create an AI system that:

Assists users on a website or in chat; Makes analytics and token recommendations; Tweaks documentation, tokenomics, and dApp functions; Look and speak your style and brand.

The interface resembles a mix of no-code platforms and chatbot builders but is strictly customized for crypto. The user specifies sources (whitepaper, website, tokens), communication style, and tasks – and the platform builds an assistant literally in 10-15 minutes. It can be built into a website, or messengers promoted as SaaS or used within a team.

The cost of asking the question is just a few pennies.

It’s time to talk about the nicest part – how much the novelty of Web3 costs:

$30 per month for access to all features; $0.01 for one full-fledged AI query.

It’s cheaper than the well-known ChatGPT or Grok, but they won’t be able to provide analytics at the same level as ascn.ai does.

What will using an AI assistant for crypto projects bring?

No more need to keep a 24/7 support team; There is no need to pay for separate token analytics; You can quickly create custom AI interfaces for your audience.

Creating such a product will lead to the emergence of many new projects on the crypto market because the release of your own service will now be much cheaper than before.

What’s next: how the launch is unfolding and what to expect shortly

Immediately after the presentation, at 10 pm on April 23, the platform became available at ascn.ai. Forum participants were the first to try it out – and dozens of teams registered in the first 24 hours, including representatives of decentralized exchanges and DAO projects.

According to the insiders who got into the hands of our editorial staff, shortly we are expecting several significant updates to the product, namely:

Extended API access; A custom LLM (language model) module trained on crypto-data-sets; Telegram integrations and native bots; Ready-made templates for NFT, DeFi, and GameFi.

One Blockchain Forum attendee commented on ArbitrageScanner’s new product:

“We’ve seen ChatGPT flip content and Midjourney flip design. Now ASCN is doing it with crypto.”

And it’s hard to disagree with him on this one because ascn.ai is not just a new product but an architecture for creating AI in crypto. It is suitable for traders, developers, startups, NFT platforms, and even crypto influencers who want to automate audience engagement.

Although it is still a young product today, we have no doubt that in the coming months, we will see dozens of ASCN-based assistants on websites, exchanges, and Telegram channels. The question will no longer be “Why are you using it?” but “Why aren’t you using it yet?”

