ASEP wants to put “the house in order”

11/08/2024

The new administrator of ASEP, appointed to the post by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, received the support of the deputies, after the application of the fines that send a message to the regulated companies. In recent weeks, the country has witnessed actions by the National Authority for Public Services (ASEP) to regulate and oversee the responsibility of some companies that offer public services, including fines. Zelmar Rodríguez, administrator of ASEP, said that the idea of ​​these actions is to “put the house in order”, to act, supervise and regulate, which they have started this week with inspections in West Panama to personally verify the issue of lighting, maintenance of the electrical distribution network, mobile signal and digital television signal. According to the ASEP administrator, they have already had an approach with Naturgy, who must deliver the plan and the execution, so that the entity can carry out the audits and verify whether the investments have been made.

Meanwhile, she added that, in relation to the issue of fines, they have been imposed on Naturgy, which represents EDEMET and ENSA (7.3 million) and must be compensated to customers in the bills for August, September and October. According to Rodríguez, Naturgy has already started with the compensations in the July invoices. However, she explained that some clients have already issued invoices for July, but have not seen the compensation, and this is because it has to do with the part of the reading days where June is taken, but those where the whole month of July is included will see the compensation.

Despite the feeling of many users that ASEP does not represent them and that the measure does not compensate for the effects that the electric companies are causing with respect to blackouts and fluctuations, Rodríguez said that they do represent the users and perhaps there was an absence of the entity, although she does not know the criteria of the previous administrations and the important thing is what is going to be done now, since they will be felt. She added that the idea is to inspect the entire country, because they have the personnel and the equipment. According to statistics from the entity, more than 5,000 complaints have been received, of which 4,691 are related to electricity issues. The official said that people should continue to file their complaints because this is the way to continue generating actions.

How to file a complaint?

The first step is to file a complaint with the distribution companies 15 days after the blackout. Companies will have 15 days to respond to the user. In cases where the company does not assume responsibility for damage to equipment, the complaint must be filed with ASEP, first through the website or by telephone at 183 (you must have on hand the invoice for the month in which the blackout occurred, a copy of the ID and the written response from the distribution company).

