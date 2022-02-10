ASKWHO raises $1m in seed funding

10/02/2022

ASKWHO, the UAE’s most innovative social media group app, has successfully raised $1 million from a series of well-known angel investors during its latest funding round.

Designed to improve people’s mental health and promote a sense of community, ASKWHO invites users to join localised group discussion pages that focus on particular interests such as fitness, outdoors, art, lifestyle, travel and wellness within a certain city.

This organised, topic-based format makes it easy for users to meet like-minded individuals, see posts about things that interest them, share tips, gain knowledge and feel a better sense of belonging. Most of all, ASKWHO aims to help people turn online friends into real ones.

Michael Askew, CEO of ASKWHO, said: “Communities are so important and they have been around since the beginning of time. So, we want to provide our users with a ‘home from home’, a place they can belong to and depend on. We alleviate the pain points caused by current social media applications and promote doing more together in real life”.

Indeed, ASKWHO is the result of years of hard work, research, iterations and countless hours of speaking to people through interviews, surveys and focus groups.

Matthew Gaziano, COO of ASKWHO, said: “We’re excited to continue our growth and build on our current success. We hope to become the region’s market leader in the social media sector.”

ASKWHO is a valuable resource for expats who have just moved to the region, or for those who have been here for years and are looking to make new friends. Plus, with the new trend for home and hybrid-working making it more difficult for many adults to make friends within the workplace, the service provided by the application is arguably more vital than ever.

Proving the need for such an application within the region, ASKWHO’s key metrics are on par with Facebook, whilst they surpass those recorded by LinkedIn, Reddit, Discord, Twitter and other leading social media platforms.

The ground-breaking application is available to download for free from the App Store, and it will also be featured very soon on Google Play. Users can also unlock additional features when they upgrade to a premium account for Dh24.99 per month.

ASKWHO joins a growing list of startups that are thriving after launching into the region’s vibrant ecosystem. ASKWHO also bolsters Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for talent and entrepreneurs.

Source: khaleejtimes.com