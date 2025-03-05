Asset Token Ventures launches MBSToken funds to unlock mortgage-backed securities on the blockchain

Asset Token Ventures (ATV), a leader in bridging real-world assets with blockchain, has launched MBSToken, a groundbreaking solution that brings liquidity, transparency, and efficiency to the $11 trillion mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market. Designed for institutional accredited investors and qualified purchasers, MBSToken offers onchain exposure to high-quality MBS assets, traditionally restricted to major financial institutions.

At the core of this initiative are two parallel funds: MBSToken I (for non-U.S. investors) and MBSToken II (for U.S. investors). By leveraging blockchain technology, ATV aims to democratize access to institutional-grade MBS-backed assets and modernize the fixed-income investment landscape.

“The fixed-income market, particularly MBS, is ripe for innovation,” said David Robnett, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV. “We are bringing institutional-grade MBS investments onchain, unlocking liquidity, improving transparency, and offering investors a seamless way to gain exposure to one of the most important financial markets.”

MBSToken: A New Era for Fixed-Income Investment

MBSToken is designed to deliver key advantages that address long-standing inefficiencies in the mortgage-backed securities market:

High-Quality Backing : MBSTokens are collateralized by pools of mortgage-backed securities, many of which are guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.

: MBSTokens are collateralized by pools of mortgage-backed securities, many of which are guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Tax Efficiency : ATV’s USVI-based funds qualify for a 90% income tax exemption that provides a higher overall yield and may allow investors to defer taxable appreciation until token redemption.

: ATV’s USVI-based funds qualify for a 90% income tax exemption that provides a higher overall yield and may allow investors to defer taxable appreciation until token redemption. Blockchain Transparency : Transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, providing real-time insight into asset performance and portfolio composition.

: Transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, providing real-time insight into asset performance and portfolio composition. Enhanced Security : MBS holdings are structured into bankruptcy remote, stand-alone funds, providing an added layer of investor protection.

: MBS holdings are structured into bankruptcy remote, stand-alone funds, providing an added layer of investor protection. Global Access and Liquidity: MBSToken allows institutional accredited investors and qualified purchasers worldwide to participate in the U.S. mortgage-backed securities market with seamless 24/7 access and liquidity.

Institutional and Investor Participation

MBSToken’s launch underscores growing institutional interest in tokenized real-world assets. ATV has already attracted significant attention from family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors looking to diversify their portfolios with secure, yield-generating assets.

“Fixed-income markets are undergoing a digital transformation,” commented John Matheson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV. “By leveraging blockchain technology, we are making MBS investments more accessible, more efficient, and ultimately more valuable for global investors.”

The Broader Impact of Tokenization in Fixed-Income Markets

The $11 trillion U.S. mortgage-backed securities market plays a critical role in global finance, but historically, its complexity and inaccessibility have limited participation. MBSToken marks a significant step toward digitizing fixed-income markets, offering a bridge between traditional financial structures and the efficiencies of blockchain technology.

The launch of MBSToken aligns with a broader industry trend as major financial institutions increasingly explore tokenization as a means to unlock liquidity, reduce costs, and improve market efficiency. ATV’s innovative approach positions MBSToken as a leader in the evolution of blockchain-powered fixed-income investments.

Paul Talbert, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV, said, “We believe tokenization will redefine how capital is deployed in traditional markets. MBSToken is the first step toward a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem, one that integrates the best of institutional finance with blockchain’s transformative potential.”

