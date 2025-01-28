Atomicwork secures $25M in Series A Funding to transform enterprise IT with Agentic AI

Atomicwork, a leading innovator in agentic service management solutions for Enterprise IT, today announced that it has raised $25 million in their Series A funding round. The round was led by Khosla Ventures and Z47, with participation from Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners. This new infusion of capital accelerates Atomicwork’s mission to transform IT service management (ITSM) with its innovative AI-native platform that modernizes how businesses operate and drive growth.

A New Era for Enterprise IT Service Management

Today’s enterprises face a pivotal moment. As operations expand globally and digital systems multiply, traditional ITSM tools are reaching their limits. These legacy solutions – built for an earlier era of process management – can’t keep pace with modern business demands.

CEOs and CIOs recognize the need for transformative change. The challenge isn’t just about managing IT anymore – it’s about empowering organizations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.

Atomicwork’s agentic service management platform combines an enterprise knowledge graph with agentic AI to offload work from IT teams, allowing them to focus on driving business impact rather than managing everyday processes. By radically simplifying enterprise workflows, managing incidents in real-time, and enabling self-healing, Atomicwork is helping businesses stay ahead in today’s fast-moving digital business environment.

“We are pioneering agentic service management to transform how companies manage their IT workflows and enterprise services. This investment is a significant milestone, validating our vision of a future where smarter IT teams drive business growth and companies are empowered by technology, not bogged down by it.” said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork. “Our unified and adaptive self-service experience will enable businesses to move faster.”

Global businesses like Zuora and Pepper Money use Atomicwork to empower their teams with seamless service, intelligent automation, and actionable insights, driving productivity and transforming their digital workplace experience.

Backing by Industry Leaders

The funding round comes on the heels of strong product adoption and backing from 40+ global CIOs, CTOs and industry veterans.

“Atomicwork’s AI agents can autonomously handle everyday IT services, and employees can then focus on actually growing the business,” said Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures. “This is the AI innovation that large organizations need to radically transform how they work.”

“Atomicwork has built a remarkable team and proven technology, and we’ve witnessed firsthand how they’re transforming IT service management for global businesses. Their potential is immense to redefine the future of enterprise IT with Agentic AI.” said Pranay Desai, Managing Director at Z47. “Having been part of their journey since the seed round, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership and support their next phase of growth. ”

Future growth and expansion

These Series A funds will be used to further scale and deploy Enterprise AI agents and invest in GTM expansion. The company plans to enhance its platform support for key enterprise integrations and ensure seamless scalability.

“Enterprise IT is undergoing a radical transformation and Atomicwork’s agentic service management platform is in a great position to innovate in this space,” said Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner at Battery Ventures. “We are excited to be a part of the company’s journey as it continues to scale and innovate for enterprise IT teams.”

