Atos presents its digital innovations at GITEX Africa 2023 with its partners

11/05/2023

Atos announces today its participation in the next GITEX Africa 2023, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 31 to June 2. Atos will present its latest digital solutions and innovations, alongside its partners.

The event will allow visitors to discover Atos’ technological expertise on the digital workplace, hybrid and sovereign cloud, data monetization, digital identity and decarbonization, as well as the offers dedicated to banks, the retail, cities and territories or telecommunications operators.

Atos will be accompanied by AWS, BMC Software, Dell Technologies, Dynatrace, Juniper, Liferay, Nexthink, SAP, Software AG, and UiPath, to show organizations from all sectors how to optimize their operations, strengthen their security and achieve their sustainable development objectives .

Safia Faraj, Director of Atos in Morocco, underlined: “We are delighted to present our innovative digital services and our center of expertise at GITEX Africa. Our solutions are designed to help organizations transform their business, achieve operational efficiency and improve their customer experience. Together with our partners, we are convinced that visitors will be able to take advantage of our solutions to stimulate their growth and profitability”.

GITEX Africa is a premier technology event that brings together industry leaders, experts and innovators to showcase the latest trends and technological advancements.

Visit Atos and its partners in hall 8, stand 8B – 40.