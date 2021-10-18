AU10TIX protects business against $700 million in fraud since start of 2021

Por staff

18/10/2021

AU10TIX, a leading global provider of fully automated identity verification technology powered by cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the company has prevented $700 million in fraud related losses to businesses since the start of 2021.

Fueled by the immediate need for businesses to detect fraud by verifying that their customers and users are who they claim to be in a matter of seconds, AU10TIX has also increased the number of identities verified by approximately 144-percent in the first six months of 2021 from the same period in 2020.

Businesses are turning to AU10TIX to confidently connect with their customers and onboard and re-verify accounts in a matter of seconds in the post-pandemic reality in which the safety, security and efficiency of physical and digital experiences must be tied to ever-more aspects of people’s identities.

“At a time when large-scale data breaches are occurring more frequently and emerging identity fraud techniques are on the rise, AU10TIX saw an 11-percent increase in identity fraud detection, helping businesses to prevent over half a billion dollars in related loses this year,” commented Carey O’Connor Kolaja, CEO, AU10TIX.

See more: Uncertainty grips markets as optimism wanes

“We are committed to doing our part in furthering a more secure and inclusive world and proud to have the trust of many of today’s blue-chip, high-growth brands that rely on linking physical and digital identities.”

This year has also been marked by a number of business growth milestones for the company including new customer gains in the financial services and micromobility; expanded partnerships in enterprise services and the shared economy; the launch of new products and services; and a continued commitment to provide cutting-edge capabilities to increase forged document detection.