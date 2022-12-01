Autochek launches Autochek Financial Services to accelerate seamless access to vehicle financing across Africa

01/12/2022

Autochek Financial Services will continue to support Autochek’s Marketplace platform, which partners with car dealers and other service providers to make it easier for consumers and businesses to finance their vehicles. It will also provide best in class technology and advisory solutions to car dealers, financial institutions and other stakeholders in Africa’s automotive ecosystem, supporting them to improve credit decisioning, collections, pricing, portfolio management and product development, as well as deliver an enhanced customer experience.

Since launching in 2020, Autochek has driven the penetration of auto-financing across Africa, enabling more consumers and businesses across North, West and East Africa to access financing solutions to purchase their desired vehicles. In less than two years of operations, the company has worked with more than 70 financial institutions and more than 2,000 dealerships to process more than 80,000 car loan applications. Leveraging the vast reach of its online marketplace, the company originates auto loans powered by data analytics that makes it easier for financial institutions to offer credit to consumers. With the launch of Autochek Financial Services, the company is now positioned to double down its efforts to accelerate access to finance for Africans, and to improve the speed, structure and pricing of auto-financing on the continent.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Autochek Financial Services will be led by Johan van der Merwe, a financial services veteran with more than 20 years’ experience in risk, credit and asset finance. Before joining Autochek Financial Services as CEO, Johan had previous roles as Chief Risk Officer at WesBank Motor (one of South Africa’s leading vehicle and asset finance providers) and SA Taxi (a vertically integrated company that provides financing, insurance and other services for the minibus taxi industry in South Africa). He will head a leadership team with more than 60 years of Africa-focussed automotive and ecommerce experience.

According to Etop Ikpe, Group CEO and co-founder of Autochek, “Johan brings a wealth of experience to Autochek Financial Services and we are excited to have him on board as we build the infrastructure to transform automotive commerce across Africa. We want to empower more Africans with seamless access to vehicle financing and we are looking forward to delivering more solutions to bridge the affordability gap and make it easier for more Africans to purchase the vehicles they want”.

Johan van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer of Autochek Financial Services, said “there is a great opportunity to drive shared value for consumers, manufacturers, financial institutions and other stakeholders by unlocking financing and I strongly believe that we can build the infrastructure to make this happen. Etop and the team have done a lot of outstanding work to deliver the success Autochek has seen to date and I am looking forward to working with them to deliver more success and more growth across the continent’s automotive sector”.

