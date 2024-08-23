Automated Industrial Robotics acquires Sewtec Automation

Por staff

23/08/2024

Automated Industrial Robotics, a Los Angeles, CA-based industrial automation company, acquired Sewtec Automation, an industrial automation company based in the UK.

With the acquisition, AIR will expand its geographic footprint, strengthen its engineering capabilities and consolidate its position to capitalize on the increasing global demand for manufacturing automation solutions across a diversified customer base.

Founded in 1983, Sewtec operates out of a 75,000 square-foot design and manufacturing facility, serving a range of brands across various sectors, including pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and beverage, personal care, pet care and e-commerce. The company brings over 170 team members dedicated to advancing its mission to solve complex problems through engineering innovation and excellent customer service.

Led by CEO Darragh de Stonndún, AIR is an industrial automation company focused on acquiring and facilitating the growth of industrial automation companies serving diverse end markets with operational histories and tenured management teams. AIR is currently serving a global customer base across three facilities located in the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Sewtec joins Totally Automated Systems and Modular Automation as a foundational asset of the AIR portfolio. With the acquisition of Sewtec, AIR now has over 400 employees and an automation hub footprint of approximately 275,000 square feet across the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: Female-led Swiss Deep Tech start-up Apheros secures $1.85M to cool down data centers, using high performance cooling systems

See more: Fabric raises $33m to unleash advanced cryptography with a new kind of chip

See more: 8 tips for working with Texas hard money lenders