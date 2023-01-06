Automation frameworks for mobile app testing

Almost everyone uses smartphones, in fact, American adults now use their smartphones more than their televisions. Without a doubt, smartphone apps play a significant role in people’s daily lives. We must carefully test apps before releasing them to the Android and iOS app stores.

It is now standard practice to use a cloud-based Android app testing solution that can execute many real-world devices in parallel with pre-written scripts. While there are several Android testing frameworks to pick from, it’s essential to have a firm grasp of the fundamentals and an appreciation for how each framework operates before making a final decision.

Best Practices For Testing You Can Follow



Make Apps Test Ready



Developers in today’s agile world must create testable applications. The development and testing teams should actively communicate and collaborate to establish standards. To make items testable, developers should assign them a unique ID.

Overusing XPath Is a Big No



Selecting nodes in an XML document is a breeze with XPath, a query language. Testers can use it to move between different parts of a system. Since Apple or Google don’t provide XPath queries, Appium encounters issues trying to find supporting elements, which impacts its performance.

Place Selectors In Proper Order



This step is vital because XPath relies on precise coordinates. It is much slower than the other selenium locators like ID, Link Text, and Name. You can speed up element identification by placing the ID selectors before the XPath selectors in the selection order.

Use Accessibility IDs



Accessibility ID locators allow testers to reduce their reliance on XPath. By assigning accessibility IDs to items, users can broaden the range of tests run on their applications.



Consider Application View States

When an application delivers or receives data from a server, it uses a view state mechanism to save the page’s value. Let’s say there are 15 separate test cases designed to verify various features of the program. Among these, 10 test cases repeat the identical feature of signing in and moving to the website. This duplication is a major time loss. Make sure that testing begins in the exact place it needs to in the application by configuring the view state throughout development.

Don’t Settle For Simulators And Emulators



Both emulators and simulators are partial mimics of the actual thing. While these tools help test early versions of an app, they fall far short when recreating the experience of real users. If your workstation only has access to 4G LTE, the Android simulator will not be able to simulate a low battery or slow internet connection accurately. However, we can only release apps once we have tested them in lessthan-ideal real-world conditions. An app that developers test only in simulators and emulators will likely perform poorly.

Testing on real devices is effective. HeadSpin lets you connect to real, SIM-enabled devices. It provides Ai-based testing insights that you can use to identify and fix issues immediately.

Testing Frameworks



Some popular frameworks for mobile app testing are:

Appium



Appium is an automated mobile app testing tool. It supports the WebDriver interface, allowing developers to test native and hybrid iOS apps. Similar to Selenium, Appium supports a wide variety of languages for writing test scripts.



Because Appium is so adaptable, testers may write test scripts that run on different platforms while still utilizing the same API. Users of Appium can, in essence, save time and work by reusing their source code for both Android and iOS.

Calabasas



Calabash is a test automation framework compatible with languages like .NET, Java, Ruby, and more. APIs let testers make native apps for touchscreen devices. By utilizing the framework’s library features, test scripts may now communicate with native and hybrid apps in a programmable manner.



XCUITest

XCUITest is the go-to tool for automated iOS app testing among mobile testing platforms. Its rapid processing time, simple test administration, ease of use, and fewer glitches make it a great tool.



Since it isn’t cross-platform, you cannot use tests written here to validate Android apps. You can use only Swift to create tests. Despite these drawbacks, XCUITest remains the best tool for developing iOS apps because Apple built it to be fully compatible with its ecosystem.

EarlGrey



EarlGrey is a testing framework developed by Google that is excellent for developing user interfaces and functional tests. It uses Unit Testing Target and has powerful, built-in synchronization that streamlines test design and maintenance.

To facilitate testing on both iOS and Android, EarlGrey 2.0 incorporates XCUITest. Google tests iOS versions of YouTube, Gmail, and more with EarlGrey.

Selendroid



For testing Android mobile apps, see Selendroid. Using Selendroid, QA professionals can test both native and hybrid mobile apps. Like Selenium for browser testing,

Selendroid supports parallel test case execution across several devices.

Conclusion



Given the rise in the use of smartphones and the amount of time people spend using them, it is more important than ever to provide a smooth mobile app experience. You can only do this if teams implement an appropriate testing framework. Appium, Calabash, and Selendroid are just a few of the well-known mobile app test automation frameworks. Development teams should keep industry standards in mind to make testing more manageable and collaborate with testing groups. You cannot substitute real device testing with simulators and emulators. Real devices will allow teams to release apps more quickly and provide a bug-free experience for end users