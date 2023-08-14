AV brings innovative AV solutions to CEDIA and commercial integrator EXPO 2023

Por staff

14/08/2023

Legrand | AV will bring together the latest products from Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, SANUS, On-Q, and Vaddio, alongside Legrand Shading Systems and Vantage brands in Booth 1506 at CEDIA Expo 2023 and the co-located Commercial Integrator Expo in Denver, Sept. 7-9. Presenting industry-leading brands that work together to provide entertainment, comfort, and control to all the places where people live, work, and play, the Legrand | AV booth will be packed with infrastructure, mounting, storage, networking, video, shading, luxury control systems, and power solutions that bring reliability to AV installations.

“The installation industry has never been more vibrant and robust than it is today,” said Jackie Haffey, Senior Channel Marketing Manager, Residential, at Legrand | AV. “The combined CEDIA and Commercial Integrator Expo is the perfect opportunity to see a wide array of innovative solutions expertly integrated across all our brands and backed by incredible support. From awe-inspiring home theaters and seamless smart homes to tackling digital signage and conferencing projects, attendees will see solutions designed to achieve the hallmarks of success — effortless, reliable, and beyond expectations.”

Here’s a preview of the new and featured Legrand | AV products that will be shown in Denver:

Projection Screens and Flat Panel Mounts for Any Entertainment Need

Dramatically transforming spaces where projection is required, Da-Lite will showcase its SightLine cable drop feature available with its Tensioned Advantage and Advantage electric screens. SightLine has taken the industry by storm with its innovative approach to eliminating unsightly black drops and creating a screen that appears to float in the room. Not only does the feature preserve a room’s architectural integrity, it also creates usable space above the viewing area for camera and speaker placement. While the SightLine feature comes standard with 70 inches of drop, a new 10-foot drop is now available.

For flat screen mounting, the new SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion mount provides the optimal viewing experience for TVs ranging from 42 inches to 85 inches, with space for AV components built in. This full-motion mount extends 28 inches with up to 67 degrees of swivel left and right and sits just half an inch from the wall when recessed. Mount arms fold into a 20-inch enclosure that can double as AV storage for streaming devices, switches, and more

For outdoor media spaces, the SANUS new weatherproof Outdoor Premium Full-Motion TV Mount for TVs 40 inches to 85 inches and Outdoor Tilt Mount for 37-inch to 95-inch TVs are designed to handle the elements. The full-motion mount offers 25 inches of extension with flexible cable access to achieve the perfect viewing angle from anywhere and can be locked into place with motion lock knobs. Both mounts use SANUS’ Virtual Axis for smooth, easy adjustments. The tilt mount’s ProSet technology ensures leveling and height adjustment are a breeze as well. The Outdoor Premium Full-Motion TV Mount can be retracted to sit 2.74 inches from the wall, while the Outdoor Tilt Mount sits a mere 2.18 inches from the wall.

For installations using Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 wireless speakers, the experience is made even more complete with SANUS Adjustable Wall Mounts and Speaker Stands, which will be on display. They’re available in singles or pairs and in white or black and are fast and easy to install.

Dependable and Reliable Networking for All Applications

At the booth, Luxul’s SW Series refreshed line of managed PoE+ AV gigabit switches will be shown. The family features powerful PoE+ budgets ranging from 130W to 740W and comes in a variety of port counts from eight up to 48 PoE+ ports with rear and front port orientation options. All eight models feature an updated UI that simplifies setup and offers improved support for AV-over-IP installations, are ProWatch integrated, and include PoE self-healing. They’re ideal for providing reliable AVoIP environments in small offices, conference rooms, home theaters, or other commercial and residential applications.

Luxul will also showcase its SW-100-05PD five-port PoE+ powered Gigabit switch with PoE pass-through as well as its compact four-port SW-100-04P and eight-port SW-100-08P unmanaged PoE+ switches.

AV Infrastructure at Its Strongest

Middle Atlantic will show its new RackLink Cloud. Built for the Premium+ PDU, RackLink Cloud is another remote management and monitoring option in the RackLink ecosystem. With RackLink Cloud, installers can reduce truck rolls, eliminate on-site visits for routine tasks, optimize workforce allocation, and achieve significant cost savings. Middle Atlantic will also highlight its other solutions from the NEXSYS AV power distribution and backup platform.

Other infrastructure solutions at the booth include On-Q’s Mini Pass-Through Grommets available in traditional and flexible options, which provide installers with an in-wall cable management solution to hide low-voltage cables and speed up installations. They are ideal for HDMI and TV cabling, IP cameras, wireless access points, and wall-mounted speakers.

The Legrand Structured Wiring UPS will also be shown. It features six surge-protected outlets, three of which are connected to a battery backup system. It’s the perfect compact solution for protecting electronics during a power loss or surge event and mounts easily in On-Q Structured Wiring Enclosures.

Professional Meetings and Collaboration at Home or at the Office

Vaddio will demonstrate its innovative meeting technology, including its modular video conferencing system, which allows integrators to tailor the experience to fit the specific needs of the room and its users. Attendees will also see Vaddio’s EasyIP camera family, the TableMIC and Dante-enabled CeilingMIC microphones, ConferenceSHOT AV HD PTZ camera and speaker, AV Bridge Nano, and Vaddio Device Controller touch panel — all designed to create professional, equitable, and high-quality meeting experiences in the hybrid era.

The Legrand | AV booth will also feature Chief’s newest cart, Voyager, a compact mobile display solution to support flexible conferencing and collaboration in workspaces as well as digital signage. Built-in cable management and small-device storage create quick and attractive AV installations. It also has sleek handles and a stylish woodgrain shelf.

For elegant, ergonomic comfort, the Koncīs Dynamic Monitor Arm Mount ensures optimal productivity, no matter where users are working. Chief’s feature-rich design offers premium quality at a budget-friendly price point. The Koncīs Monitor Arm comes preassembled with a quick-release interface to ensure a seamless installation in any environment. Add the Koncīs USB Charging Hub for convenient USB-A and USB-C desktop charging.

Display Mounts for Commercial Uses

In addition to the Voyager Mobile Cart, Chief will display its Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System for conference room or mass deployment applications. This all-in-one configurable wall mounting system is designed to improve efficiency by streamlining installation workflow. AV professionals can increase productivity and add money to the bottom line with this new system, especially for mass rollouts. It can be installed on any wall and can neatly store up to six small AV devices behind the display or integrated Lever Lock storage panels with fast service access.

The LWM2X1U Fusion Large 2×1 Wall Menu Board offers perfect display positioning and flexible adjustments. The single horizontal extrusion with depth adjustment aligns screens quickly, even on irregular mounting surfaces, and allows easy access behind the displays for servicing.

Lighting Control and Shading

The Legrand | AV booth will also feature the Experience Room, which will showcase Legrand Shading Systems’ motorized QIS shades and the Vantage LHUMAN human-centric lighting control solution. Attendees will be able to get the full Vantage and Shading experience and see how human centric lighting design can easily be brought to life through LHUMAN KolorTune tunable profiles.

In addition, visitors will get a view of Vantage’s keypad and faceplate collection that can be coordinated with matching decorative brackets from Legrand Shading, also on display. Show-goers will be able to find more information about Vantage’s Lighting Fixture Alliance, Keypad Alliance, and HVAC partnerships, and the Experience Room will feature partners from the Vantage Light Fixture Alliance, including AiSPiRE/WAC, DMF Lighting, DiodeLED/Lucetta from Elemental LED, LF Illumination, Noº 8 Lighting, PureEdge Lighting, and Proluxe by American Lighting. The alliance also includes Colorbeam, Circa Lighting, Environmental Lights, Lucifer Lighting Company, Soraa Lighting, Specialty Lighting Industries, and Tech Lighting.

Elevate Your Expertise With Legrand | AV Training Sessions

Legrand | AV will present a full roster of training opportunities at CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo. Based on courses from the company’s award-winning AV University, the company’s manufacturer training and educational sessions during the show will provide integrators with insightful information on the latest trends and opportunities. All sessions will take place in Room 110/112.

Manufacturer Training Sessions:

Thursday, Sept. 7:

How to Win With Vaddio in Resimercial Applications, 9-10 a.m.

IGMP for AV over IP, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

New Luxul Managed Switches, 1-2 p.m.

Embracing Digital Lighting and Controls, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Robust Power Solutions for a Killer AV System, 4-5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8:

A Systems Approach to Rack Building and AV Enclosures, 9-10 a.m.

Cable Drop for Projection Screens: More Than Just an Aesthetic, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Embracing Digital Lighting and Controls, 12-1 p.m.

Also, Michelle Montazeri, manager of Legrand | AV’s digital signage division and Digital Signage Federation board member, will present in Commercial Integrator Expo’s Digital Signage Day session “Choosing the Right Partner,” where integrators will learn how to select the right vendor partners so that they are a correct fit for a project, which is critical to successful deployment and support.

See more: Amazon joins fintech fray in Brazil with debut credit card

See more: Ratings drive traffic: 4 stars attract most visitors to eCommerce sites

See more: Num Finance partners with TruBit to expand trading opportunities for Latin American users