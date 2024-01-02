AWS expands infrastructure region in Canada

02/01/2024

Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its second infrastructure region in Canada, as part of a plan to invest CAD24.8 billion ($17.9 billion) through 2037 while also supporting an average of more than 9,300 full-time equivalent jobs annually.

With the AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region, AWS stated it was the first major cloud services provider to open an infrastructure region in Western Canada.

The company stated customers now have access to advanced AWS technologies and services such as data analytics, AI/ML and security.

Prasad Kalyanaraman, VP of infrastructure services at AWS, stated customers and partners across Canada have additional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability and lower latency. He also noted tapping into advanced technologies such as AI would “help fuel economic development across the country”.

The new region consists of three availability zones. It joins the existing AWS Canada (Central) Region that opened in 2016.

AWS’ roster of Canadian customers includes Bell Canada, Blackberry and Telus.

With the addition of the new region in Canada, AWS now has 105 availability zones across 33 geographic regions, with plans to launch 12 more availability zones and four more AWS Regions in Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

