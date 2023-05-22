AWS to pump $12.7B into India cloud

Por staff

22/05/2023

AWS unveiled plans to invest INR1.1 trillion ($12.7 billion) into India’s cloud infrastructure by 2030, in what it branded as a long-term commitment to help the country become a global digital powerhouse.

The investment will be used to expand its cloud infrastructure in the country and support the local workforce across the data centre supply chain, spanning telecommunications, engineering to construction, AWS noted in a statement.

It estimated the funding will add around $23 billion to India’s GDP by 2030, while supporting approximately more than 131,000 jobs annually at local businesses.

With its latest funding, AWS’s total investment in India will reach $16.4 billion by 2030, after the company ploughed $3.7 billion into the country between 2016 and 2022.

The cloud giant claimed its funding “has a ripple effect” on the local economy, citing training opportunities, workforce development and green initiatives.

Digital India

Minister of State for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar branded the expansion of cloud and data centres as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wider “digital India” vision.

Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business AWS India and South Asia, added AWS’ past funding has enabled cloud and digital skills training “to more than four million people” in India since 2017.

AWS currently owns two data centres in India.

See more: DNB to remain Malaysia 5G lead until 2024

See more: Globe upbeat as data fuels top-line gains

See more: HK picks auction to reassign spectrum