Bahamas IMF report: Govt debt projected at 81% of GDP by 2028

11/07/2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a recently published report said the government’s debt is expected to decline to 81.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2028.

The IMF’s “The Bahamas: Technical Assistance Report-Domestic Local Currency Bond Market Development”, states: “The Bahamas’ public debt is assessed as sustainable but vulnerable to shocks. Central government debt was 89.4 percent of GDP at the end of 2022, after peaking at 103.3 percent of GDP in the previous year. The debt level is expected to decline over the medium term to 81.7 percent in 2028, as the authorities work towards reducing central government debt to the target of 50 percent of GDP by 2031 set in the Fiscal Responsibility Act. There are many risks around the baseline debt path, related to the implementation of the planned fiscal consolidation, the persistence of inflationary pressures, potential increases in borrowing costs both domestically and externally, and susceptibility to climate shocks such as hurricanes. Gross financing needs will remain significant over the medium term, despite an expected decline from approximately 25 percent of GDP in 2022 to 19 percent of GDP in 2027. Government gross financing needs are not expected to be an obstacle to local market development, as commercial debt issuance is expected to shift from external to domestic sources.”

The IMF also said that the government “intends to increase reliance on domestic financing and longer-dated debt and reduce the shares of foreign-currency and short-dated debt over time.”

Short-dated debt is due to be paid within 12 months or during the current fiscal year cycle, and long-term debt is past the 12-month cycle, while foreign currency debt is money borrowed by a government, corporation or private household from another country’s government or private lenders.

Focusing on longer term debt and domestic debt, the report states, will allow the government to further deepen the level of market development and reduce the risk of international financial shocks as happened in the 2008/2009 financial crash.

The IMF report also states: “Monetary and exchange-rate conditions are conducive to market development. Following global trends, inflation reached 5.6 percent in 2022 but is projected to fall below 3 percent by 2025 and remain low and stable. Some market participants expect inflation to persist or rise, given the large import content of consumption and tourism.

“The long-standing exchange-rate peg remains credible, supported by the commitment of the Central Bank, high levels of international reserves that are projected to remain adequate over the medium term, longstanding and effective capital flow measures [even with the modest relaxation through the reduction of the premium charged on buy and sell rates in the investment currency market], and a real effective exchange rate that is assessed as only slightly overvalued. The Central Bank has significant capacity to carry out its functions, and its governance and autonomy were strengthened through the new Central Bank of The Bahamas Act (2020).”

