BBC World Questions comes to Buenos Aires

Por staff

04/10/2022

On October 4th BBC World Questions comes to Buenos Aires to bring together leading politicians, influencers and the public to discuss the issues that matter most to people in Argentina.

The event is made in partnership with the British Council. The BBC’s Jonny Dymond presents on location at Teatro Picadero with a panel of leading politicians and thinkers in a debate led entirely by questions from a public audience.

Soaraway prices, interest rates at around 70% and an attempt on the life of the Vice-President, the country is facing challenging times. Argentina is one of the most stable democracies in Latin America, it has a large economy and is a major trading partner for China, the EU and the USA, but political division and rampant inflation have created some deep-seated concerns. Social, environmental and gender issues are all topics of lively debate.

What is Argentina’s future? What are the big issues in the country today?

The panel:

Emmanuel Ferrario : First Vice President of the Legislature and Deputy Head of Government of the Autonomous city of Buenos Aires

: First Vice President of the Legislature and Deputy Head of Government of the Autonomous city of Buenos Aires Agostina Mileo : Environmental Scientist and Science Communicator known as Scientist Barbie

: Environmental Scientist and Science Communicator known as Scientist Barbie Ana Iparraguirre : Political Analyst and Vice President of GBAO

: Political Analyst and Vice President of GBAO Delfina Rossi: Economist and Chair of the Banco Cuidad, Buenos Aires.

Gwenan Roberts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service English, said: “We are excited to return to Argentina for the first time since the pandemic. There is so much to discuss. We look forward to sharing the views of our panel and audience with our listeners around the world.”

Robert Chatfield, Country Director of the British Council in Argentina, said: “We are delighted to welcome BBC World Questions back to Buenos Aires. In March 2020 we had to cancel the audience attendance due to the pandemic, so this will be an emotional evening. We look forward to seeing a lively debate!”

BBC World Questions: Argentina is an English-language event created in partnership with the British Council and will be recorded for radio broadcast worldwide. It will be recorded in English on Tuesday October 4th at Teatro Picadero in Buenos Aires. We invite all audience members to attend a reception 18:30 to prepare questions for the debate.



Members of the public can join the debate and be part of the audience by applying for FREE tickets HERE.