BBVA presents its vision for the future of banking at MWC Barcelona

03/03/2025

Innovation has become the main driver of change across all industries, and the financial sector is no exception. Boasting one of the best banking apps and a successful digital banking model in Italy, BBVA has carved out a position as a benchmark in banking services. In this context, its participation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is particularly relevant, as it is a unique opportunity for BBVA to share its future vision of banking and engage with startups, entrepreneurs and companies that are reshaping the global financial landscape.

BBVA’s participation in the world’s largest technology fair underscores its commitment to innovation and technology, a pledge backed by its 57 million mobile customers and by the fact that 78 percent of its total sales are already conducted through digital channels. It also brings the bank face to face with the best technological talent to continue incorporating advanced banking solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Innovation and digitization: key drivers of BBVA’s strategy

BBVA has placed technology at the core of its strategy. It invests more than €1 billion in technology annually in Spain alone and €3 billion globally, and it already has around 20,000 tech profile employees worldwide.

A good example of this strategy is its digital-only bank in Italy, which has succeeded in acquiring 600,000 customers in just two years. BBVA plans to replicate this strategy in Germany in 2025. This firm commitment to digitization is not limited to transactions, but also integrates personalization capabilities and financial health tools to improve the user experience.

BBVA Spark, supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Following its innovation strategy, BBVA created BBVA Spark to support startups and tech companies with scalable business models. Since its launch in 2022, BBVA Spark has expanded its presence in strategic markets such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and, recently, London. This unit not only offers financial services tailored to the needs of these companies, but also fosters networking and collaboration within the entrepreneurial ecosystem through events such as the Spark Summit in Barcelona or participation in international forums such as 4YFN and Finnosummit in Mexico.

Through BBVA Spark, the bank has supported innovative and high-impact companies such as Payflow, Cafler, Casafari, Exoticca, and Cabify, strengthening its commitment to the growth of disruptive projects in the market.

Artificial intelligence there for the customer

BBVA is highly experienced in leveraging artificial intelligence solutions to optimize decision-making and enhance operational efficiency. It also aims to improve its customers’ financial experience. To succeed, the bank employs neural networks, natural language processing, and machine learning to help customers manage their savings, analyze their spending habits, and anticipate future expenses.

Now, with the rise of generative AI, BBVA is taking another step to unlock the full potential of these technologies. As part of this effort, the bank has signed an agreement with OpenAI to accelerate the adoption of language models that streamline internal processes and enhance service personalization.

BBVA has acquired 3,000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses, already in use for marketing initiatives and improving customer support in legal inquiries, among other applications. The bank is also actively exploring and developing its own AI solutions. By combining traditional and generative AI, BBVA can further tailor financial services, delivering precise recommendations and personalized solutions to meet each customer’s needs.

Open Banking as an opportunity

Open Banking is a core pillar of BBVA’s digital transformation. With a globally recognized strategy in this realm, the bank empowers customers to access a wider range of financial services securely and efficiently. By integrating with third parties through its API platform, BBVA has created new opportunities for customers and businesses alike, fueling innovation and collaboration across the financial ecosystem.

By staying ahead of the field in Open Banking, BBVA continues to shape solutions that elevate the user experience, giving customers greater control over their finances and seamless access to a broad network of service providers.

Discover the future of banking

BBVA’s presence at MWC 2025 underscores its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge financial solutions. From digitization and AI to open banking and support for tech-driven entrepreneurship, the bank is shaping the future of the industry.

By taking part in this global event, BBVA has doubled down on its commitment to progress, making banking more accessible, flexible, and tailored to the evolving needs of customers and society.

See how BBVA is driving the future of finance. Meet its experts on March 4 at the Connected Industries stage (Hall 4) and take a first-hand look at how data and AI are redefining the banking industry.

