BBVA signs an agreement with Telefónica Tech to boost cybersecurity on a global scale

Por staff

23/07/2024

BBVA has chosen Telefónica Tech to boost the cybersecurity of its operations on a global scale with the incorporation of the most advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and process automation for the prevention of cyber threats. In addition, this alliance involves the creation of a new specialised centre in Mexico, which will function as a mirror of BBVA’s existing Global Cybersecurity Centre in Spain. The combination of the two will provide comprehensive and uninterrupted coverage for the entire Group.

With the development of this new project, Telefónica Tech has become one of BBVA’s main strategic partners in cybersecurity. The bank will incorporate the latest advances of the technology company, supported by its global experience and the advantages offered by intelligence to detect, identify and respond to potential threats, as well as to monitor the activity of cyber-attackers. Telefónica Tech provides almost fifty services aimed at providing a holistic security response to each operational and business element of the bank, ranging from solutions for the proactive anticipation of threats, definition of operational tactics, strategies to strengthen BBVA’s resilience or protection for Data Processing Centres (DPCs).

One of the main novelties of this agreement is the creation of a new specialised centre in the Americas, located in Mexico, which will be fully operational in July and will join BBVA’s cybersecurity centre in Europe (Spain). These two hubs will be staffed by around 200 Telefónica Tech cybersecurity professionals, who will work together with the BBVA team to provide a global and complementary service, thus forming one of the largest cybersecurity centres in the financial industry.

Sergio Fidalgo, BBVA’s Global CISO, states that ‘these two hubs specialising in cybersecurity are unique in the financial industry and represent a new step towards protecting our infrastructures with the latest technological advances. Our goal is to be a bank that is increasingly secure and prepared to respond to all types of attacks and to offer the best service to our customers with the best security guarantees in the market”.

María Jesús Almazor, COO of Telefónica Tech for Spain and the Americas, points out importance for organisations to continuously evolve their cybersecurity measures in order to be able to anticipate threats and be able to provide the best response in the event of an attack. “It is a pleasure to accompany BBVA in this process of global security with our technological capabilities and the talent of our professionals, who are backed by a global network of more than 1,500 experts in cybersecurity operations and more than ten security operations centres (SOCs) across Europe and the Americas to monitor and oversee the security of organisations 24×7”, said.

With this evolution in cybersecurity operations, BBVA continues on its path of digital transformation by adopting the most advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and process automation with Telefónica Tech to increase the protection of digital customers in the more than 25 countries in which the bank operates.

See more: Top 100 tech companies in the world 2024

See more: A less complicated way of investing in Bitcoin

See more: Wayra invests in Nearby Computing, a leading Edge Computing orchestration and automation platform