BDSwiss at Money Expo Mexico 2024: A ‘Diamond’ Roundup of LATAM Successes

27/02/2024

BDSwiss shined as the proud Diamond Sponsor of the Money Expo and winner of the “Best IB Program.”

BDSwiss, a name with a decades-long standing in the Forex and CFD industry, grabbed the spotlight of traders and market players at Money Expo Mexico 2024.

Taking place between 7-8 February under the roof of Mexico City’s iconic Centro Citibanamex, the Money Expo offered BDSwiss the stage to shine, network and explore further business development opportunities.

The company seized the opportunity to engage with top partners and traders in the region to gain a deeper understanding of their needs and find a common ground for future growth.

Most importantly, BDSwiss was one of the proud Diamond Sponsors of Money Expo Mexico, where it enjoyed a prominent presence at booth 12. Awash with visitors from day 1, BDSwiss’ booth was one of the main points of attraction for passers-by enticed by the broker’s exclusive offerings and aptly organised daily prize draws, which added to the excitement of the gathering.

BDSwiss gained significant attention from traders and partners, which once again proved its commitment to empowering individuals through education and fair access to the financial markets. This echoed through the keynote session delivered by Aldo Weidner Zapien, BDSwiss Market Analyst, on the topic of “Smart Order Strategy.”

Mr. Zapien’s presentation showcased the company’s unshakable resolve to provide traders with the best trading conditions and arm them with the knowledge to navigate the markets. This emphasis on education underpins BDSwiss’ mission to offer comprehensive support to its customers.

Leveraging its presence at the premier event, the broker actively participated in local news interviews, generating interest and raising awareness about its innovative offerings.

In the spotlight of the media and the local financial community, BDSwiss took home the award for the “Best IB Program.” This accolade is a huge nod to the broker’s dedication to its partners and continuous effort to deliver exceptional services and expertise.

The retail trading leader made a strong impression in the financial industry last year, with previous publications highlighting its soaring success and cutting-edge introduction of dynamic leverage and zero-spread accounts. The company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility was also widely recognised.

Other distinctions received by the brokerage industry leader include “Best Forex Research & Education Provider” (UF AWARDS Global 2023), “Best IB/Affiliate Programme APAC” (UF AWARDS APAC 2023), and “Best Global Partnership Programme” (UF AWARDS Global 2023), alongside the highest recognition so far – “Broker of the Year, 2023” at the Mindanao Traders Expo.

About BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a renowned name in the forex industry, known for its commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly trading solutions. With a focus on empowering traders, the company offers a range of advanced tools and account types, ensuring traders can make informed decisions and navigate the forex market with confidence. BDSwiss’s Dynamic Leverage upgrade and the launch of the Zero-Spread Account promise improved trading experiences for both novice and experienced traders alike.

To further explore their latest updates and for more information, visit the BDSwiss official website.

