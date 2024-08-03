BDx Data Centers launches first phase of 500MW renewable-powered AI campus

BDx Indonesia, a joint venture (JV) of BDx Data Centers, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), and Lintasarta, today announced the Phase-1 completion of its cutting-edge AI campus CGK4 in Jatiluhur, Indonesia. The CGK4 campus is Indonesia’s first renewable-powered AI data center park scalable up to 500MW.

The renewable-powered CGK4 facility offers high power density of up to 120 kW per rack, innovative liquid cooling technologies, and high-speed connectivity that enable it to meet the demands of Generative AI workloads. The dedicated AI Data Center, supported by an integrated 24/7 on-site team within the campus, offers customers unparalleled reliability with 8 layers of security, reinforced by industry-leading certifications.

“BDx Indonesia is committed to enable Indonesia to become an AI-first nation. We are the only data center provider in the country offering up to 700MW of development potential spread across Indonesia. This sustainable and interconnected mesh of digital infrastructure is engineered to support training workloads at central sites, and inference workloads across multiple locations nationwide. We are proud of our partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta in embodying the spirit of Gotong Royong to create a sovereign AI cloud for Indonesia,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers.

“With Phase-1 deployed within a record time of 75 days, BDx Indonesia and its JV partners are fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation to drive Indonesia’s digital transformation. Through our partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta, we are not only delivering state-of-the-art AI infrastructure but also establishing cloud infrastructure to support data sovereignty in Indonesia,” said Agus Hartono Wijaya, CEO of BDx Indonesia. “We are thrilled to be a part of Indonesia’s journey to become a digital powerhouse and to empower Indonesian talent.”

With an AI learning and inference infrastructure, BDx Indonesia and its joint venture partners are dedicated to making the 2045 Golden Indonesia vision a reality. United by a single goal, BDx Indonesia, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, and Lintasarta will bring about this transformative change and ensure that the benefits of AI are realized across Indonesia.

