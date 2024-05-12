Become a NaaS leader at GNE 2024 28-30 October in Dallas, Texas!

Industry leaders shaping the future of NaaS and a global automated ecosystem will converge at GNE 28-30 October in Dallas, Texas. Showcase your NaaS leadership with key sponsorship opportunities and engage with executive decision-makers, strategists, technology experts, and enterprise users!
From Silver to Diamond, our tailored sponsorship packages cater to your budget and marketing goals. Seize the spotlight at the Opening Party with live entertainment on the beautiful outdoor patio. Captivate attendees with immersive Innovation Station demos, showcasing your cutting-edge products and services.
Increase your brand’s visibility at our Networking Receptions, fostering invaluable connections with potential partners and customers. Or, take center stage at the highly anticipated MEF NaaS Excellence Awards Dinner, where industry leaders gather to celebrate excellence. Don’t miss this chance to position your company at the forefront of the automated NaaS ecosystem. Secure your sponsorship today!
Why Attend GNE 2024:Become a NaaS Insider: Get exclusive insights into NaaS progress, roadmaps, and emerging trends directly from a global network of industry leaders.Future-Proof Your NaaS Strategy: Navigate the evolving NaaS landscape with confidence thanks to MEF’s latest NaaS Industry Blueprint and expert presentations.Unlock the Power of LSO Automation: Dive deep at the LSO Global Summit to understand how automation is transforming the NaaS ecosystem. Gain practical insights and explore real-world use cases to propel your own LSO implementation.Witness NaaS Innovation Live: See the future of NaaS in action at the Innovation Stations. Experience cutting-edge demos showcasing the power of automation in shaping the NaaS landscape.Forge Powerful Connections: Network with the who’s who of NaaS. Connect with key decision-makers and industry influencers to build strategic partnerships and drive real business results.