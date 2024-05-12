Become a NaaS leader at GNE 2024 28-30 October in Dallas, Texas!

Why Attend GNE 2024:Become a NaaS Insider: Get exclusive insights into NaaS progress, roadmaps, and emerging trends directly from a global network of industry leaders.Future-Proof Your NaaS Strategy: Navigate the evolving NaaS landscape with confidence thanks to MEF’s latest NaaS Industry Blueprint and expert presentations.Unlock the Power of LSO Automation: Dive deep at the LSO Global Summit to understand how automation is transforming the NaaS ecosystem. Gain practical insights and explore real-world use cases to propel your own LSO implementation.Witness NaaS Innovation Live: See the future of NaaS in action at the Innovation Stations. Experience cutting-edge demos showcasing the power of automation in shaping the NaaS landscape.Forge Powerful Connections: Network with the who’s who of NaaS. Connect with key decision-makers and industry influencers to build strategic partnerships and drive real business results.