Benin, regional leader in financial inclusion

Por staff

29/12/2021

The financial inclusion index has improved overall in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), standing at 0.520 in 2020 against 0.501 in 2019, on a scale of 0 to 1, according to the annual report on the subject. by the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). By country, this index stood at 0.647 in 2020 in Benin, against only 0.170 in 2010. The country is thus ahead of all others in the sub-region.

The year under review was marked in Benin by the creation, by decree, of a Financial Services Quality Observatory (OQSF). The body’s mission is to encourage people and SMEs to make greater use of the financial system and to restore their confidence in financial services. It is the third country in the Union to have such a structure, after Senegal in 2009 and Côte d’Ivoire in 2016.

In the 2020 financial inclusion ranking, Benin is followed by Côte d’Ivoire (0.606), Burkina (0.590), Senegal (0.587) and Togo (0.564). Guinea-Bissau, Niger and Mali, with respectively 0.245, 0.250 and 0.445 show a weak performance.

Evolution over the last ten (10) years of the synthetic index by country and at UEMOA level. Source: BCEAO



In addition, Cotonou has the highest financial inclusion rate in the region (82.4%), followed by Togo (81.6%), Côte d’Ivoire (79.1%), Senegal ( 75.6%) and Burkina (75.4%).

See more: Togo: The Post office launches its fintech app

Covid and insecurity have hampered the availability of financial service points

According to the BCEAO, the overall geographic penetration rate of financial services has also increased, from 205 service points per 1,000 km² in 2019 to 234 service points in 2020 (compared to 111 two years previously). As with the demographic penetration rate, the central bank explains this performance by the changes recorded in the distribution networks of electronic money services.

Global geographic penetration rate of financial services in WAEMU countries. Data on 1,000 km². Source: BCEAO



In addition, she specifies, the health crisis linked to Covid-19 as well as the security problems in certain regions have not favored the operation or deployment of banking or microfinance service points. Moreover, the analysis by country shows a geographic disparity in the availability of financial service points. Thus, Benin, with 1,533 service points over 1,000 km² in 2020, has the highest rate in the Union. In front of the Ivory Coast and Togo, whose geographical distribution of access points amounts to 628 and 422 financial service points respectively over 1,000 km².

Source: Financial Afrik