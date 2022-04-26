BeReal: The mobile app all about the real you…

Por staff

26/04/2022

BeReal was launched in 2019 and its concept is pretty simple. It asks users to post an unedited picture once a day following receipt of a push notification. From the moment the notification is received the user has two minutes to share an image.

This image is then shared with the user’s friends and the whole concept is about sharing a more real and authentic image of who you are. Friends can see what others in their circles are upto and in doing so build meaningful connections that go beyond just an online image.

Users are encouraged to capture both a selfie and a front facing image so that others can really get an idea of where they are and what they can see. Using the BeReal Mobile App you can share moments with all your friends adding a sense of realism to the ups and downs of everyday life.

Similar Apps

A similar app called Minutiae was released in 2017 but this offered users the ability to browse photos from strangers whereas the BeReal App is all about encouraging real-life intimate friendships.

Ideas cannot really be patented as the BeReal App appears to borrow heavily from Minutiae that was launched two years prior.

BeReal has its most installs from France where it is based and its monthly active users have grown by over 315% year-to-date. The app’s college ambassador program provides payments for those referring to successful app downloads along with a review.

Although this attempt to bypass natural organic growth has proven successful in the short term it is a potentially costly exercise and therefore not sustainable.

Brand Ambassadors

Others have criticized this approach as well as it provides an unfair image of the mobile app and its success that is mostly driven by ad spend. It is also considered that those getting paid to download the app will in the future also become paying users of the app. This perhaps may be true as at present the app attracts over two million daily active users, many who were paid referrals.

In today’s era of social media, BeReal aims to attract and work with those who are partly in the process of discovering themselves. This mobile app concept is about individuals who want to share intimate and personal moments with those they consider as real friends.

A good friend would not really mind what you are wearing or how your house is looking, rather it is this very real portrayal of personal lives using the medium of photography.

Pretty much everyone in the world has to balance their daily job with their personal to-do list. This could be anything from cleaning and cooking to looking after children. The BeReal App aims to capture and share these intimate moments with other users who are friends.

Friends can see what everyone is upto during that time period and then comment and share if required. During this post pandemic era when mental health is also an issue, the sharing of personal, private moments with those users considered as good friends may serve to boost positivity.

Reflect on Moments

Mobile apps such as BeReal can also be used to reflect back on the last week or month and provide personal insights that can help users better deal with their situation. This is especially because they can also see the troubles and triumphs of what their friends are also going through at that same moment. This can help give a sense of context so users can realize that they are not alone.

Although the BeReal mobile app is all about authenticity, what adds to its attraction is the fact that there are no filters or edit functions that most associate with apps such as Instagram.

It is however important to note that whatever platform you use, when sharing personal images, the usual rules still do exist. You must only share content with those you know and trust.

When thinking about adding those you call friends online, you should also be very careful to only add their correct profiles, especially if they have common names. This way only those you really want to share your life and content with will be able to access your shared images.

Labelled an anti-social app, BeReal goes against the growing tide of perfectly edited moments that dominate social media and empowers users to share real moments that make up the very fabric of life.