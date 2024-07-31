Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milano opens applications for its Next Class

Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milano, has now opened applications for its upcoming acceleration program for startups interested in fundraising in Europe.

This will be the sixth batch for SkyDeck Europe.

The program, launched by UC Berkeley SkyDeck (the accelerator of the University of California, Berkeley), the Italian innovation hub Cariplo Factory, and international real estate, infrastructure, and urban regeneration group Lendlease, and financially supported by the Cariplo Foundation and the Lombardy Region, will take place in Berkeley and in SkyDeck’s first European headquarters, in Milan, Italy, at the Milano Innovation District (MIND).

In line with Berkeley SkyDeck’s focus, SkyDeck Europe focuses on seeking innovative solutions in aerospace, cybersecurity, B2B software as a service, enterprise software, fintech, generative AI, greentech, and healthtech. Berkeley SkyDeck, Cariplo Factory, and Lendlease will select up to 10 startups that will have the opportunity to enter one of the best accelerators globally and have access to the 6-month acceleration program that will start in early November.

The program will give participating startups the opportunity to connect with both the US and European ecosystems, as its first month will take place at the headquarters of Berkeley SkyDeck, one of the best accelerators worldwide, while the final part of the program will take place in Milan, Italy, at the Milano Innovation District (MIND).

Selected startups will be matched with 3 key advisors from Europe and the United States, selected on the basis of their experience and areas of expertise. Moreover, each startup will be given access to a network of investors and will participate in a rigorous program designed to accelerate their business towards the next level of success.

The program will also provide the founders with the resources and networks of some of the best Italian Universities, including Milan Polytechnic University, University of Milan, IULM Free University of Languages ​​and Communication, University of Eastern Piedmont “Amedeo Avogadro”, University of Insubria, University Institute of Higher Studies of Pavia, and University of Bergamo.

Each startup will receive an investment of €145k and will have the opportunity to present their project to a network of investors during Demo Day in 2025.

In over two years, the program has supported the growth of 45 startups from Argentina, Armenia, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, Ukraine, UK, and the USA. To date, these startups have received €6.5m through the program and over €4.5m from other investors and grants.

