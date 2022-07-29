Best metaverse crypto to invest un

Por staff

29/07/2022

Lately, it seems that the term metaverse can be heard everywhere. It is in our social media, in the news, and probably in the conversations with your friends. The reason why so many people are thrilled is that it is the perfect connection between the real world we sometimes want to escape from and the virtual world where we can do whatever we want. This may be the reason why so many people are interested in the best metaverse crypto, and it is the exact reason we are creating this guide. So, let’s wait no further!

6 best metaverse crypto to invest in now

Crypto enthusiasts have been very loud lately, and they are the main reason why so many people get so excited when they hear about crypto presales. In our minds, that instantly turns into the idea of the profit we may soon get. However, it is always wise to learn more about the most popular ones before actually investing money in them. This is why we have created a list of the best metaverse crypto at the moment and here they are:

Battle Infinity Lucky Block The Sandbox Axie Infinity Decentraland Enjin Coin

In order to help you get the idea of the best coin to invest in at the moment, we will also include the details about the crypto presales that you may be interested in. Here is a little bit more about each one!

1. Battle Infinity

The best crypto project that is taking off slowly these days is called Battle Infinity. It combines the metaverse and the play-to-earn system, which enables the users to create the income they can rely on. Battle Infinity is an amazing Indian-developed crypto project. When we look at other Indian crypto projects that turned out to be very successful, especially Polygon Matic, we are confident that it will achieve equal success, if not even bigger. Some enthusiasts even say that it is the next Axie Infinity. The most skilled players will be rewarded with $IBAT, which is the native token of the platform. The games you can expect can be played in the world known by the name Battle Arena.

Battle Infinity enables the users to generate lucrative rewards. These rewards can be gained through a new staking mechanism that allows the players to stake on their own or with other players. Not only that, but there are also so-called “crates” which can be opened with unique keys which translate into prizes, vouchers, and gifts. Knowing just how exciting crypto presales can be, we are happy to tell you that you can expect the $IBAT presale in the near future. Considering that there are so many coins that turn out to be a rug pull, we want to point out that Battle Infinity is fully kyc’d on Coinsniper, so it is fully verified, which means that it is anti rug pull and completely safe.

2. Lucky Block

If you would like to get your hands on something exciting that can bring you some lucrative prizes pretty quickly, a great option is the Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club NFT. Not being exactly metaverse, the reason why it is so exciting is that it is making a revolution in the crypto lottery. Its native token called LBLOCK ark has already proven that the owners can get profit in more ways than one. It is one of the cryptocurrencies that is gaining popularity by the speed of light, and the generous prizes are certainly a great bonus and a reason for it. Every owner of the Lucky Block NFT gets a chance to join the daily lottery and a chance to get 2% of the jackpot daily, which means that it can make your pockets fuller by $10,000.

The owners of the rare coins can also get double the amount when the right ticket gets drawn. Considering that there are only 25 pieces, it is a rare opportunity but a very significant one. Besides, the lucky person may even get one million dollars and the coolest car in the world – Lamborghini Aventador. It sounds exciting just mentioning the prizes, and considering that there are real chances of getting them, it becomes clear why we simply had to put Lucky Block on our list. Read more about it in this Lucky Block review.

3. The Sandbox

The first game that The Sandbox released was a decade ago. As time passes by, they are focusing more and more on the metaverse. The Sandbox is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and it enables users to earn while playing the game with various items but also to build them and trade them when they want to. This means that the players can buy the land in this virtual world but also build houses and buildings. Its native cryptocurrency is called SAND, but you should know that there are also LAND and ASSETS. LAND is actually an NFT, and it represents a piece of land that can be bought and sold.

ASSETS are tokens that serve as elements for creating the world inside the game. When it first appeared, its price was very modest, so people could buy it for $0.051 for one token. By the end of 2021, it has really grown by an incredible 16000 percent, and it could be bought at the price of 8.44 dollars. The Sandbox is imagined to be a game, but it heavily relies on the NFT use and exchange. There is a supply of 3 billion available tokens, but for now, there are 1.2 billion tokens in use.

See more: NFT expert explains how NFT are about to change

4. Axie Infinity

If you have ever loved Pokemons, you have probably heard about Axie Infinity as well. It is a game based on the Ethereum blockchain. The goal of the game is to grow and breed the creatures called Axies. Each Axie has a set of skills, values, and benefits, but also a unique appearance which is a chance to express yourself creatively. By breeding your own Axie, you can get a chance to combine the body parts and produce a completely new one. The players can also gather them and battle with them. There are also land plots that can be exchanged, and each one of these plots is actually NFT.

The company’s goal was to create an ecosystem where the players would enjoy an incredible experience while playing. The best thing about it is that the more time you spend playing it, the more rewards there are. There are two tokens in this game called Smooth Love Potions (SLP) and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), which is its native token widely known. When it was launched two years ago, the price of one AXS was only $0.15. By the end of the last year, its price has risen to $165, which is a significant increase in such a short period. The fact that the players can earn while having fun is one of the reasons why so many players keep coming back. There are all kinds of incentives that inspire the players to keep going and upgrade their skills.

5. Decentraland

When it comes to popularity, Decentraland surely captures our attention. It has been present on the market for the last four years, and it is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Thanks to the possibility to customize the characters in the game, the chance to communicate with other players in the game, and also to explore the virtual world of Decentraland, it is one of the best metaverse crypto to invest in this year. Its native coin is called MANA which has a very practical use – to make every transaction within the game. Sounds incredible, but virtual real estate and the land inside the Decentraland game get sold for some pretty generous amounts in more than several thousands of dollars, some may even say one million dollars.

LAND plots can be bought on the Marketplace of the game but also on the secondary markets as NFTs. There is also the opportunity to trade and sell the items within the game. When the game first appeared, the price of MANA was only $0.025, and at the end of last year, its price was $5.90. Moreover, having Mana means that you can access the new exciting projects concerning NFTs. Considering that it is fairly easy to acquire it, even beginners don’t hesitate to get it. It’s interesting that there is even a calendar with events, such as concerts, available in the game. Some potential players shy away from it because of the gas fees that can get high, but it is one of the interesting options to think about for sure.

6. Enjin Coin

Our list of the best metaverse crypto wouldn’t be complete without one coin that may be undervalued, called Enjin Coin. Enjin was first imagined to be a database where users can store and manage all the digital gaming items that they gather, making access to the NFTs easy. At the end of last year, the team behind this interesting project announced they wanted to begin their Metaverse journey and raise $100 million to fund it. Initially, the price of the Enjin Coin was just $0.017 for one token. It reached the price of $4.85 last year.

However, this year the price dropped, perhaps because of the changes in the market. Its current value is $1.17, and it could be a good time to invest. By joining their platform, you can exchange NFTs or play games that you like. Enjin Coin (ENJ) can be used to power NFTs throughout marketplaces, apps, and games. With more than 250,000 users, it becomes clear that it is largely popular and should not be overlooked. According to the experts, it is very likely that its price will rise again and reach $5 in the next two years. Even though this claim can sound pretty optimistic, it is not impossible that something like this can occur.

Best metaverse crypto to invest in- Conclusion

This was the finest selection of coins at the moment. This year is pretty exciting for crypto enthusiasts because there are so many crypto presales announced and also plenty of good coins to invest in.

We have tried our best to help you explore the best metaverse crypto and state the most important information that can serve as a guide to help you decide where you should direct your attention.

Even though there cannot be guarantees when it comes to the NFT and the crypto world in general, there are surely lots of things going on in the market that we are excited about. With so many interesting options, we are sure that making a decision about the best one at the moment won’t take too much of your time considering that there are such incredible options!

Source: Analytics Insight