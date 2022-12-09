Best Oculus Quest VR games for 2023, according to pros: Top 5 titles most recommended by experts

Por staff

09/12/2022

The Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, and now Meta Quest have become synonymous with virtual reality and the metaverse. The best Oculus virtual reality games must be playable for more than an hour, truly showcase the unique experience of VR, and make you feel like you are really in another world.

In fact, virtual reality technology is becoming so immersive, scientists are using VR headsets and revolutionary software to figuratively “walk” around inside cells. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have created software called vLUME to visualize cellular data in real time. The vLUME technology uses 3D imaging software from Lume VR Ltd. and combines it with super-resolution microscopy data.

While virtual reality games do not yet engage your sense of smell, this best of the best virtual reality games list was compiled from some of the most well-known virtual reality gaming sources. These VR games featured appeared on multiple “best of” virtual reality game lists or were the highest ranked by Oculus players.

The List: Best Oculus Quest VR Games, According To Experts

1. Superhot VR

This first-person shooter VR game is a visual journey and a top choice for many gamers. You are a reclusive man in a dystopian future where a group of thugs show up and try to kill you. Instead of fighting them, you stop time and then look down on yourself and your enemies as you plan your next move.

“Superhot is a perfect action game but also a puzzler,” says GamesRadar.

This game is praised for its unique visuals, immersive sound, and unique gameplay where time only moves when you move. Superheat VR is also accessible to gamers of all skill levels and comes with a stand-alone Aim controller.

SuperHot VR appears on multiple reviews for a reason. In fact, it’s so popular that Gaming.net even touts five VR games like SuperHot VR.

“Along with the story itself, there are a few entertaining modes to mess around with, and it’s never not fun to endlessly smash through hordes of faceless enemies,” says PCGameSN.

2. The Room VR: A Dark Matter

The Room series is a captivating escape-style puzzle game that is ported over to VR. In this game, you are a secret agent who has been given a special suitcase. You travel to an abandoned house where you learn about your past and try to escape the house.

This game is praised for its great graphics, immersive storyline, and puzzle solving that is accessible to gamers of all skill levels. If you are a fan of puzzles, want to be immersed in a story, or want to experience a room scale puzzle game, this is the game for you.

“As one of the best games of 2020, The Room VR: A Dark Matter has also found itself a place in our list of the best puzzle VR games of all time. The creator studio, Fireproof Games, has created a very popular game franchise and with every new game, they have improved their games and stories,” says WalkoVR.

3. Myst

Myst is an adventure game that has been ported over to VR and is an excellent choice for anyone that wants to experience a classic game in a new way. It’s one of a few games that is truly better in virtual reality. This game is set on a mysterious island where you have been summoned. You are given a book that is your portal to the island and your only way to escape. This game is praised for its amazing graphics, complete immersion, and the ability to play an old classic game in a new way. Myst is one of the best virtual reality games because it is accessible to a wide range of gamers and is a gateway to other games like Riven and Obduction.

CNet calls Myst “the best retro game to reboot to vr” and a “perfect fit” for virtual reality.

Adds WalkoVR: “If you have played the desktop version before, you should definitely give it a shot for a broader dimension and dive deeper into the mysteries!”

See more: Gamers grieve the end of major titles in China

4. Walkabout Mini Golf VR

“Escape into a fun and beautiful world filled with the best mini golf courses you’ve ever seen! Play by yourself, meet someone new, or challenge your friends in a private game with up to 5 people. Extremely realistic physics create the perfect experience for hardcore golfers and casual players alike,” writes SteamDB.

“My overall favorite VR game just might be mini-golf. Walkabout’s multiple golf courses are brilliantly designed, with extra-hard challenge modes and hidden golf balls to collect. The game’s golf physics are perfect,” says CNet.

Walkabout Mini Golf VR also appears in many best of lists. RoadToVR gives it a 4.87 (of 5) based on over 8,000 ratings.

5. Vader Immortal

According to PCGameSN this is actually three games in one — making it an even better deal for your virtual reality buck! “Each game offers a slightly different experience, but they’re perfect for just hopping in and slicing things in half,” they write.

This game was produced by Lucasfilm and ILMxLabs and is a representative of the future of VR. This is a fully-immersive story and adventure game that takes you to the Star Wars universe. You are a newly recruited commander at the Imperial Army who is sent to investigate a disturbance on a desert planet.

This game is praised for its high-quality graphics, complete Star Wars immersion, and ability to create a story that makes you feel like you are in a real place. If you are a Star Wars fan or want to experience a story in a new way, this is the game for you.

Source: StudyFinds.org