Best strategies to promote your hotel in 2022

21/02/2022

After 2020 in which we had to live isolated, 2022 is presented as a year of rebirth of tourism and the innate desire to travel the world.

If you are lucky enough to own a hotel, you have to bear in mind that in order to achieve the level of occupancy you need, the comment that travels by “word of mouth” from your guests is no longer enough. Small business marketing already has more effective avenues for its exposure to the target audience.

Regardless of the size and capacity of your establishment, by relying on various marketing strategies you will be able to promote your hotel whatever your budget.

According to recent statistics, 80% of users look for information to make their reservations online, 75% compare prices online in different portals (compared to 25% who compare prices in an agency, offline) and 60% do your online reservations.

Electronic word-of-mouth (eWOM) is “all informal communications directed at consumers through Internet-based technology related to the usage or characteristics of particular goods and services, or their sellers” (Litvin et al., 2008).

eWOM appears to be particularly important for experience products

In this article we will give you all the ones that are most effective to reach your goal.

Let’s go to the beginning… Do you know what we talk about when we talk about “tourism marketing”?

A new concept

Tourism marketing is the promotion of places carried out by companies in the hotel sector, entertainment venues, restaurants, transport companies, and other public bodies.

The key to tourism marketing lies in appealing to feelings. The client seeks to live unique experiences.

Competition is very high in this sector and it is vital to have a good knowledge of the guest today more than ever so that they are fascinated by their stay and achieve loyalty.

But how do we do it?

Let’s do it

A hotel marketing strategy is an overall game plan for how marketing activities will help your property attract guests, sell rooms and achieve profitable growth. A good marketing strategy will align to specific business goals, identify high-value guests, articulate why your property is the perfect place for their next holiday and prioritize the best channels to reach them.

Sit down and think about what you would like to receive when you arrive at a hotel…..what would make you feel more comfortable? What would make you feel at home? What would a hotel have to offer you so that you always choose it above the rest?

That list that you put together now we have to make it a reality. And most importantly, show it so that people dream of vacationing there.

Where do we start?

Does the hotel industry fully exploit the e-marketing capabilities?

A study on the importance of e-marketing in the hotel industry talks in depth about the importance of carrying out mixed marketing strategies.

• Your website has to stand out from the competition

To achieve this you have to make it attractive, intelligently designed, have an exceptional browsing experience, meet the requirements of search engines and have a simple booking engine integrated.

• Video marketing: the best way to create feelings in the user

Video marketing allows you to show products or services in a more attractive way and the sensations that they transmit to consumers are incredible. This can be achieved through Instagram with IGTVs, such as making short videos with Reels or Tik Tok.

• Visual marketing: another strong point that you cannot forget

Photo-branding with photos of the place, infographics, animated gifs, presentations, illustrations, graphics, easy-to-customize templates, and even memes, it all adds up…and a lot.

• Email Marketing: create personalized campaigns

Think about what you would like to receive from a hotel where you have already stayed. We can use discount coupons, 2-for-1 invitations, raffles, a one-night gift for your guest’s birthday or their anniversary… there are many ideas that you can come up with.

To achieve a good result in your email marketing, you need a good database of your client to personalize the invitation, for example.

. Establish loyalty programs

As a marketing strategy, hotels have loyalty schemes in place to encourage customers to come back regularly. These programs assist you in increasing the value and image of your brand in the marketplace.

Specific Hotel Marketing Strategies Due to COVID

Hygiene is the new marketing message for hotels

By focusing your hotel policies and processes on hygiene, you can help to keep your guests safe and by promoting your hygiene practices and standards in your marketing content, you can potentially attract more guests too.

“Hygiene will be an important marketing message in the hospitality and travel industry for a while,” says Martijn Barten, founder of Revfine.com. “All travellers have different holiday needs, but during the booking process they will search for assurances that they are making the right choice. By taking your hygiene policy seriously and communicating it well, you can offer people a safe stay, which is crucial for facilitating the kind of relaxing and enjoyable trip guests will look forward to. That may be the difference between them choosing your hotel or choosing to book with a competitor.”

Increase the Emphasis on Leisure

Although leisure travel has been impacted too, it has not been hit to the same level and there are still ways to appeal to leisure travellers, especially if you focus your hotel marketing strategies on families, couples and groups of friends.

Provide Value & Flexible Cancellation Policies

It is important that it offers good value for money. This could mean offering extras like room service breakfasts, complimentary drinks, massage services, bike rentals, and other things your guests will remember.

Your guests may want to cancel their reservation or reschedule for another time. Try to offer a generous and flexible cancellation policy where possible.