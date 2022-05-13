Best tips and tricks when choosing the right earrings for your face shape

Por staff

13/05/2022

Earrings are a great way to make you look fabulous and classy. They are a must-have accessory for all ladies. When you choose them well, they can help to enhance your features as well as add personality and color to your outfit.

But, it is not worth it if they don’t match your face shape as they will make you look weird instead of complimenting your face. Don’t choose earrings that are in style. Instead, choose Moissanite earrings that complement your natural beauty at the same time covering your flaws.

Observe your face shape first when choosing earrings. A simple hack is to settle for earrings that are opposite to the features of your face. The following tips will help you choose earrings that will best suit your face shape.

Hoop earrings for a squire face

Characteristics of a squire-faced shape are that they have strong angles and a similar forehead and jawline width. It is also sharp and defined, so a good pair of earrings will definitely soften the hard edges and particularly the jawline.

Hoop earrings are considered to be the best for those with squire faces as they help soften the angular features. Hoops come in many sizes, colors, and styles so you are free to experiment with your look.

Huggies for an oval-shaped face

An oval face is characterized by a longer face with wide cheekbones and a soft jaw. People with oval-shaped faces are in luck as it is the easiest face to dress up. Almost all earring designs are compatible with this face type. Huggies, studs, and small drops only help to emphasize the beautiful oval shape of your face.

Stud earrings for a diamond face

A diamond face consists of a narrow chin and forehead, the eyes being the widest part of the face. This face shape has a lot of angles, so balancing these angles will be best achieved by keeping your earrings simple.

It is advisable to choose a classic pair of stud earrings to make your strong face features pop out. Small cute stud earrings are a gorgeous accent and everyone should have them in their jewelry collection.

Teardrop earrings for a heart-shaped face

The heart face is made up of a forehead that is wider than the cheeks and has the lower half narrows to the jaw creating a heart shape. The cheekbones are very eye-catching features in this shape, and they should be displayed with the choice of your earrings.

To balance the sharp chin, go for earrings that are wider at the bottom to flatter your features. Teardrops earrings tend to be the best option. So, always choose pairs that are slim at the top, taper down and widen at the bottom. This will help fill the lower portion of your face while at the same time balancing the round top of the face.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that to choose the perfect pair of Moissanite earrings for your face, ensure they will perfectly fit your face shape and bone structure. Choose the one that brings balance and at the same time helps flatter your beauty. Go for what works for you. Good luck.