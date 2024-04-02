Bicycle dooring accidents: What you need to know

Imagine this: you’re cruising down the street on your bike, enjoying the breeze. Suddenly, a car door swings open right in front of you. You slam on your brakes, but it’s too late. This is a bicycle dooring accident, and unfortunately, it’s a more common occurrence than you might think.

Victims of such accidents should get in touch with a bicycle accident lawyer. The expertise a lawyer brings is essential to getting compensation that covers all the losses and damages the victim has suffered.

What is a Bicycle Dooring Accident?

A bicycle dooring accident happens when a parked car door opens into the path of a moving cyclist. Cyclists are particularly vulnerable in these situations because they’re often traveling at speeds that make it difficult to avoid a collision.

Causes of Dooring Accidents

There are a few main reasons why dooring accidents happen:

– Driver Inattention: Sometimes, drivers simply don’t check their mirrors or blind spots before opening the door. They might be distracted by their phone, adjusting something inside the car, or lost in conversation with a passenger.

Injuries from Bicycle Dooring Accidents

Dooring accidents can cause a range of injuries, depending on the speed of the cyclist and the force of the impact. Here are some of the most common injuries:

– Scrapes and Bruises: These are the least severe injuries, but they can still be painful and take time to heal.

Legal Options for Dooring Accident Victims

If you’ve been injured in a dooring accident, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You may have legal options to recover compensation for your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Here’s what you should do:

– Get Medical Attention: This is the most important step. Make sure to see a doctor to get diagnosed for any injuries.

Staying Safe on the Road

While dooring accidents can happen, there are some things you can do to stay safe as a cyclist:

Ride Predictably: Stay in a straight line and maintain a steady speed.

Conclusion

By following these tips and being aware of the dangers of dooring accidents, you can help keep yourself safe on the road. But remember, if you are involved in a dooring accident and suffer injuries, don’t hesitate to consult a bicycle accident lawyer to understand your legal options. They ensure you receive fair compensation for your injuries.

