Biden to nominate former Ripple advisor Michael Barr as the Fed’s bank oversight chief

Biden to nominate former Ripple advisor Michael Barr as the Fed’s bank oversight chief

Por staff

18/04/2022

US president Joe Biden has said he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s next vice chair of supervision.

Barr, who was previously said to be under consideration to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, served in the Treasury Department under President Barack Obama, where he helped develop the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory framework for financial institutions.

Barr later served as an advisor to the distributed ledger tech company Ripple. He is currently a faculty member at the University of Michigan.

See the whole article on TyN Crypto: https://tyncrypto.com/2022/04/biden-to-nominate-former-ripple-advisor-michael-barr-as-the-feds-bank-oversight-chief/