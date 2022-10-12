Big diamond engagement rings: The best choice for your wedding

Por staff

12/10/2022

Big diamond engagement rings are a symbol of the love and devotion of spouses. Original and bright, simple and sophisticated, gold and silver – they all amaze our imagination. Exclusive engagement rings with diamonds are considered the pinnacle of good taste, evidence of the couple’s wealth and the groom’s love for the bride. Nothing compares to their brilliance. Engagement rings with diamonds are always distinguished by their stylish design and high price. But still, with their help, it is so easy to express your feelings.

Choice of engagement rings

A jewelry masterpiece is able to surprise with its beauty and brilliance. If the engagement ring is encrusted with diamonds, then it becomes not only an attribute of the marriage ceremony but also a luxurious decoration. Engagement rings with diamonds perfectly symbolize the devotion of the newlyweds to each other in the form of links of one chain that forever links the fate of two lovers.

Mostly diamond rings are made of gold: white, or yellow. This noble metal perfectly emphasizes the value of these stones. Men all over the world are trying to present diamond rings to their future wives by making a marriage proposal. In many countries, this has long been considered a tradition: every self-respecting man asking for the hand of his beloved must definitely give her an engagement ring. Nowadays many couples order rings for themselves according to their own exclusive design. This service is very common among jewelry stores. Often the rings of famous married couples become the prototype for engagement rings. In general, we prefer to create such jewelry in a restrained European style. It is he who fully corresponds to the format of the event. After all, an engagement ring should be moderately bright, moderately modest, and at the same time, verbose.

Of course, if you yourself take part in the creation of engagement rings with diamonds, this will bring some romance and symbolism to the entire future engagement life. In addition, it is prestigious and will certainly emphasize your status. For greater individualization of their rings, newlyweds can engrave their names, vows, or simply declarations of love on them.

See more: Metaverse: 5 content ideas to attract people to the metaverse

The luxury of diamonds

The perfect look of diamonds distinguishes them from other stones. The cut, of course, is also important, but it is the brilliance of the diamond that makes the ring especially valuable. Many people believe that all diamonds are exclusively white. But often there are engagement rings with yellow-colored diamonds. However, the most expensive colored diamonds are rarely seen in engagement rings.

Usually, in the case of engagement rings, the diamond is cut into a classic round shape, pear-shaped, or oval. Girls sometimes prefer a cut in the shape of a heart. But in any case, such decorations always look luxurious and expensive. True, for this, you need to choose a good shape for a particular stone.

The prices of engagement rings with diamonds can be completely different. It all depends on the quality of the stone and its size. Even a person with a fairly small income can afford a diamond ring if the pebble is small. But, you see, from this, it will not sparkle less and bring joy to the happy owner of the ring. And do not forget that a real diamond must have a quality certificate. If you are not too well-versed in jewelry, be sure to check for a certificate when buying an engagement ring in a store.

With such engagement rings with diamonds, the newlyweds will surely be able to surprise and charm all the people present at the engagement ceremony because the sparkling sparkle of these stones cannot be overlooked. Let this unique aura remain in your family forever, and you have already chosen diamonds as your friend.

Shape of diamonds

Although it is believed that the shape of diamonds is almost always round, stones in the form of ovals, hearts, and other sudden solutions are also very popular. There are two main types of cut: seventeen facets (simplified) and full, fifty-seven to fifty-eight facets.

Diamond color

Few people know, but the color also has a very serious effect on the cost of the stone. So, for example, it is classic diamonds that are most valued, which have no color since they are the hardest to find. Colored diamonds are valued much more and can be of very different colors: blue, pink, green, and yellow. In fact, there is a separate classification that distributes faceted stones by color. There are nine color groups for large and medium diamonds and four for small ones.

Diamond weight

They are not measured in grams at all but in carats. One carat is one-fifth of a gram. That is, a ten-gram diamond is fifty carats. But these are sky-high numbers and dimensions. We will talk about smaller stones that are optimal for being enclosed in your engagement ring.

By the way, it is important to remember that the more carats in the stone, the higher the price “per carat.” This is due to the fact that large-sized stones are very rare and, accordingly, are valued more expensively. If we talk about size, the classification of diamonds is very simple: stones of one carat or more are considered large, those that are from three-tenths of a carat to a carat are medium, and those that do not reach three-tenths of a carat are small. Today, the most popular are 5 carat diamonds and 4 carat diamonds.

Rare Carat – the America’s #1 engagement ring marketplace. On this site, you will find a large number of brands and you will definitely choose something according to your taste and budget. Rare Carat is known for its reputation. On Google, you can find hundreds of positive reviews about the company.

On the website, you can use AI to compare diamonds across trusted sellers. You can ask unbiased gemologists any questions or get help finding options. All gemologists do not earn commissions, and Rare Carat operates by one rule: what would we tell our best friend? Rare Carat Reviews are free, so that you can contact the experts at any time, and they will be happy to help you.