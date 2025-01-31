Big Tech has a big DeepSeek problem

Por staff

31/01/2025

Big Tech’s multi-billion dollar spending on artificial intelligence will be under investor scrutiny this week — even more so after China’s DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Wall Street and Silicon Valley with a cheap yet competitive AI model.

Ahead of earnings results from Microsoft, Meta, and Apple, the AI-driven stock rally lost $1 trillion in value after the Hangzhou-based AI startup demonstrated AI reasoning models on par with OpenAI and Anthropic. Last week’s release of DeepSeek-R1 sparked a global sell-off of tech stocks, with Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P500 futures all falling Monday morning. Nvidia stock plunged 17%, wiping out nearly $600 billion in value — a record loss for a U.S. company.

Investors were spooked by DeepSeek, which in December released DeepSeek-V3, a model it said cost just $5.6 million to train and develop on Nvidia’s reduced-capability H800 chips.

According to the technical paper, DeepSeek said it used a cluster of just under 2,050 graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia for training — much less than the tens of thousands of chips U.S. firms are using to train similarly-sized models. Meta, for example, used 16,000 of Nvidia’s more powerful H100s to train its Llama 3 405B model.

The tech giant and other U.S. rivals such as OpenAI have touted spending tens of billions on cutting-edge chips and AI infrastructure. Earlier this month, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company is planning to spend up to $65 billion on AI infrastructure this year, and end up with more than 1.3 million GPUs. Meanwhile, OpenAI announced a new joint venture with tech heavyweights SoftBank and Oracle to invest $500 billion in building new AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years.

DeepSeek’s seemingly efficient and competitive models could challenge Big Tech’s billions in spending on AI infrastructure — but it could also expand the market for AI.

Source: QZ

