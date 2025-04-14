Billionaire-funded, right wing extremist Chris Rufo gets it wrong AGAIN

Por staff

14/04/2025

Right-wing conspiracy theorists can’t seem to grasp that everyday people are fully capable of using their First Amendment rights to organize their communities to stand up for democracy. Instead, they spin wild fantasies about secret societies and shadowy funders behind the Tesla protests. This week, hate-monger Chris Rufo reemerges–more out of touch with reality than ever.

Extremists like Rufo thrive on distraction, manufacturing panic over “Critical Race Theory”, “DEI”, trans rights, and Drag Story Hour. But the real reason for their hysteria is much simpler: growing numbers of Americans are rising up to challenge the authoritarianism of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. That truth terrifies them.

Rufo’s latest attack is especially absurd given his well-documented history of cashing checks from right-wing billionaires like Betsy DeVos, Paul Singer, and the Koch family, all while spreading unhinged conspiracy theories about grassroots social movements. This act of desperation is reminiscent of Musk’s recent on-air meltdown over Tesla’s falling stock price.

Peaceful protest is not violence. Organizing public dissent is not terrorism. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have clearly demonstrated this over the past two months.

It is truly absurd to argue that these protests weren’t truly about Tesla, but rather some kind of Trojan horse to undermine democracy. The irony couldn’t be clearer: it’s democracy itself that’s being defended against corporate overreach, government complicity, and the growing power of tech billionaires who increasingly behave as if they’re beyond accountability.

People took to the streets because they’re angry about real-world injustices: exploitative labor conditions, outsized political influence, environmental harm. They’re not pawns in a shadowy “ecosystem” – they’re citizens demanding change.

