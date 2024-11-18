Billionaires ranked for their influence

Por staff

18/11/2024

A new study has revealed the most influential billionaires on Instagram.

The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.

Each billionaire’s Instagram account was manually reviewed, and an internal scraping tool was used to gather key earnings data, such as the number of followers, number of accounts followed, number of posts, average number of likes, average number of comments, total engagement rate, minimum potential earnings per post, and maximum potential earnings per post.

The rankings were then compiled based on the amount each billionaire could earn for a sponsored post on Instagram.

The top ten most influential billionaires on Instagram

Rank Name Followers Posts Average likes Minimum price per post $ Maximum price per post $ 1 Donald Trump 27,010,833 7,289 130,472 $224,975 $312,152 2 Oprah Winfrey 22,674,495 1,454 3 $192,733 $260,757 3 Mark Zuckerberg 14,201,676 355 331,150 $123,620 $167,250 4 Bill Gates 11,205,611 440 124,891 $96,311 $130,303 5 Richard Branson 4,956,363 4,057 3,354 $42,159 $57,038 6 Mark Cuban 2,137,530 655 14,904 $18,301 $24,760 7 Sheryl Sandberg 1,225,815 1,242 44,894 $10,822 $14,642 8 Gautam Adani 823,934 44 108,738 $7,943 $10,747 9 Michael Bloomberg 489,236 2,124 103 $4,168 $5,640 10 Changpeng Zhao 463,277 30 15,848 $4,093 $5,537

Donald Trump is America’s most influential billionaire on Instagram. His current net worth is $5.2 billion.

He could earn a minimum potential earning of $224,975 per post and a maximum potential earning of $304,378 per post. Trump currently has more than 26.1 million followers.

The new President of the United States Donald Trump is generally skilled at producing engaging content. His posts often include bold statements and controversial opinions which help generate high levels of engagement through likes, comments, and shares.

While the President of the United States earns a salary of $400,000 per year, Trump would only have to publish two sponsored posts to earn more than the POTUS’s salary.

Oprah Winfrey is the second most influential billionaire, with a net worth of $3 billion.

Oprah, a trusted and influential media personality with a long career as a talk show host, producer, actress, and philanthropist, has her Instagram likes data set to private and comments disabled.

Her 22.6 million followers contribute to her potential earnings of between $192,733 and $260,757 per sponsored post.

Mark Zuckerberg is the third most influential billionaire on Instagram. His current net worth is $171.2 billion.

His posts have an average of 331,150 likes, and he has an earning potential on sponsored posts of between $123,620 and $167,250.

Zuckerberg currently has 14.2 million Instagram followers and is the founder and CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), the parent company of Instagram.

Bill Gates ranks fourth, with a current net worth of $129.8 billion. He is a prominent figure due to being the co-founder of Microsoft and a leading figure in the technology and business industries.

With an average of 124,891 likes per post, his earning potential from a single sponsored post is between $96,311 and $130,303.

Gates currently has 11.2 million Instagram followers and receives 124,891 likes per post on average.

Taking the fifth position is Richard Branson, who has around 5 million Instagram followers. His net worth is currently $2.6 billion.

Branson has posted around 4,057 times and has a minimum potential earning of $42,159 per post and a maximum potential earning of $57,038 per post.

As the founder of the Virgin Group, Branson actively engages with his audience by responding to comments, sharing user-generated content, and involving his followers in discussions. His interactive approach helps to build a loyal and engaged community.



Positions six through ten include Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg, Gautam Adani, Michael Bloomberg, and Changpeng Zhao.

Despite being the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk does not have his own Instagram page and, therefore, has no potential for sponsored post earnings on the platform.

Matt Schwachofer, Co-Founder of The Casino Wizard, comments on the findings:

“Instagram allows billionaires to shape and control their public image, creating a personal brand that resonates with a broad audience.

“While billionaires may internally promote their businesses, products, and services, they can also be paid a lot for sponsored posts.

“Instagram offers a vast audience that billionaires can leverage to influence public opinion, promote their ventures, and reach potential customers, investors, and partners.”

See more: Wireless Broadband Alliance introduces ‘Zero-Touch’ framework for seamless and secure IoT device onboarding

See more: AT&T scores spectrum from UScellular in $1B cash deal

See more: Launch Black Friday deals this week for max returns