Billionaires who got rich the fastest

Por staff

01/06/2024

Experts at EvenBet Gaming have recently conducted a study to rank the billionaires who got rich the fastest. The study takes into account the years since the founding of the company that brought the first billion. In addition, the study includes age when they became billionaires, their education, current net worth and most recent revenue made by that company. The original data related to net worth and companies’ revenues was taken from Forbes billionaires’ lists.

Name Company Timeline Time Age when became billionaires Net worth 2024 Company’s revenue Education Changpeng Zhao Binance 2017-2018 7 months 41 $33B $12B computer science, McGill University, Montreal Jay Walker Priceline.com 1999-2000 1 year 45 – $17.09B B.A. Industrial Relations, Cornell University Gary Winnick Global Crossing 1997-1998 1.5 years 51 $2B $160M B.A. Economics, C.W. Post College Eric Lefkofsky Groupon 2008-2011 2.5 years 42 $3.8B $590M Doctor of Law, University of Michigan Law School Evan Spiegel Snapchat 2011-2014 3 years 24 $2.8B $4.6B B.S. in product design, Stanford University Cheng Wei Didi Chuxing 2012-2015 3 years 32 $1.2B $19.4B B.A. Administration, Beijing University of Chemical Technology Pierre Omidyar eBay 1995-1998 3 years 31 $6.4B $9.7B B.S. in computer science, University of California Jeff Bezos Amazon 1995-1999 4 years 35 $203.8B $513.9B electrical engineering and computer science, Princeton University Mark Zuckerberg Facebook 2004-2008 4 years 24 $179.4B $117.9B Psychology and Computer science, Harvard University Colin Huang Pinduoduo 2015-2019 4 years 39 $40.7B $19.1B M.A. computer science, University of Wisconsin

Changpeng Zhao is a billionaire that got rich the fastest, earning his first billion in only 7 months after co-founding Binance. His current net worth stands at $33B. Like many billionaires on this list, Changpeng Zhao has a degree in computer science which he got from McGill University, Montreal.



Jay Walker earns the second place in the ranking of the billionaires who got rich the fastest with spending only a year to earn his first billion. A founder of Priceline.com Walker earned his first billion in 2000 but currently is no longer on the Forbes list, the only person in the ranking.

Gary Winnick takes the

third place with 1.5 years spent on becoming a billionaire. In 1997 Winnick founded Global Crossing and the company’s latest early revenue sums up to $160M, the lowest revenue by the company that made its founder a billionaire on this list. Winnick also was 51 when he became billionaire, oldest out of all the people on this list.



Eric Lefkofsky holds the fourth place, spending two and a half years to become a billionaire. He did it with Groupon and since 2011 increased his wealth to $3.8B in net worth. Unlike most billionaires on this list, Lefkofsky has a background in the legal field and has a Doctor of Law degree from University of Michigan Law School.



Evan Spiegel is fifth in the ranking of the billionaires who got rich the fastest. The creator of Snapchat, Spiegel earned his first billion just in 3 years. In the next decade he doubled his fortune, having $2.8B in net worth, a billion less than Eric Lefkofsky. Spiegel is also one of the youngest billionaires on the list, earning his fortune when he was only 24.



Cheng Wei, a founder of Didi Chuxing, follows closely with the sixth place and similar three years in which he made his first billion. The company made over $19B in revenue last year but Cheng Wei’s net worth is much smaller with $1.2B in 2024.



Pierre Omidyar, the founder of Ebay, also spent 3 years becoming a billionaire which earned him the seventh place in the ranking. Another billionaire with a computer science degree, Omidyar currently has $6.4B in net worth and latest Ebay revenue amounts to $9.7B.



Jeff Bezos takes the eighth place with 4 years spent on becoming a billionaire. The founder of Amazon has a degree in both electrical engineering and computer science. Bezos was 35 when he earned his first billion in 1999 and now his net worth is over $200B.



Mark Zuckerberg is ninth, spending 4 years on building his fortune just as Bezos. Zuckerberg is another young billionaire, he was 24 when he got his first billion from Facebook. Now his net worth is $179B, more than $20B behind Jeff Bezos.



Colin Huang closes the ranking of the billionaires who got rich the fastest with the tenth place and similar 4 years. The founder of Pinduoduo Inc. made it to the billionaire list in 2019 and since then increased his net worth to $40.7B.

See more: Examples of resource forecasting

See more: How can you become a freelancer? Expert suggests these steps

See more: Just how to make your business famous online: A guide from Guadalajara’s Digital Marketing experts!