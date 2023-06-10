Binance charges could put crypto in deep freeze

Por staff

10/06/2023

Tim Frost, CEO of digital wealth platform Yield App, says:



“News that the SEC has filed 13 charges against Binance is likely to reignite liquidity concerns in the crypto space. In a whopping 136-page lawsuit, the US regulator accused the world’s largest crypto exchange and its founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, of unlawfully soliciting investors and customers and commingling users’ funds. Most notably, CZ is alleged to have secretly controlled Binance’s US operations in a “web of deception”.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Binance is forced to pay a substantial fine as part of a settlement, along with agreeing to potential restrictions on its US trading platform.

Although this development carries weight, it shouldn’t impact the long-term fundamentals of BTC and ETH. Over the short term, prices will receive a hit as the market digests the news, but most people who intended to sell after negative news will have already done so over the developments from the past 12 months.



However, it’s crucial to acknowledge the possibility of things worsening. A court ruling could support all of the SEC’s charges and draw similarities between Binance and FTX. This could potentially result in significant losses for millions of users, prompt a prolonged downturn across the industry and bring BTC and ETH to significant lows. The industry would experience widespread layoffs, and crypto would largely fade from public attention for at least five years.

That said, the actual outcome may differ, and the industry’s resilience and ability to adapt should not be underestimated.

Yet what’s happening to Binance is nothing new. What we are witnessing is a pattern of behavior from US regulators, against a backdrop of other countries legalizing and supporting crypto.

Contrary to the often negative sentiment we see associated with regulation, this development could instead bring positive outcomes. Despite initial concerns over regulatory action, the UAE, UK, and South Korea have emerged as trailblazers, boldly proposing a resilient regulatory framework that has allowed digital assets to thrive.”

