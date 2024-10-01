Binance trading bots – how do traders make 100x on crypto arbitrage? Learn at the ArbitrageScanner Dubai Event

01/10/2024

The year 2025 promises to be a year of new opportunities in the cryptocurrency market, as well as serious challenges for traders. To stay afloat, you need proven tools like ArbitrageScanner to help you react quickly to changes and make the most of every price fluctuation. ArbitrageScanner has rightly taken the lead among crypto arbitrage and on-chain analysis services. And to once again confirm its leadership status, ArbitrageScanner is hosting a VIP event in Dubai.

Why should you attend this event? It’s simple: you can easily turn the knowledge gained at the event into profit. The ArbitrageScanner event has invited only the elite of the crypto industry. It is impossible to meet most of the invited guests on the street, but at the event you will have the chance to communicate with them personally. Therefore, it is 100% necessary to attend the event in order not to miss the chance to learn a lot of new things about the crypto market. Also, everyone who attends the event will receive a subscription to ArbitrageScanner.

How did we determine that ArbitrageScanner is the key tool for successful arbitrage in 2025? Consider this: the project blog regularly features new cases from users of the service who make x30 on their initial capital. Accordingly, the total number of users is growing, new tools are being added and closed offline events are being held.

ArbitrageScanner Event – Why should you be here?

The ArbitrageScanner event will take place from 24-25 October in Dubai, right after the Blockchain Life 2024 conference.

Getting to the event is easy – just buy a ticket on ArbitrageScanner. You will be offered 2 options: Business Pass and Vip Pass. We recommend that you choose the second option. If you purchase the Business Pass, you will only be able to attend the first day of the event. Considering how much valuable information will be announced at the event, you should not miss the chance to get this information. If you buy a VIP pass, you will not be restricted to the first day of the event, you will have access to 2 days of the event and you will be able to communicate personally with the whales of the market, representatives of the service who will be able to set up filters for you to search for insider wallets or share working strategies for arbitrage.

We have already mentioned that the ticket price includes a subscription to ArbitrageScanner, which you will receive with the ticket:

Access to all the tools of the service;

Training and guidance on both cryptocurrency arbitrage and blockchain analysis;

Access to the closed telegram chat of ArbitrageScanner users – the most powerful community for cryptocurrency arbitrage.

Tickets for the event are limited, so buy now to avoid missing out later.

The event itself will feature a series of discussions and breakdowns that will reveal a lot of useful information.

The main bonus is that you will study promising ways to make money, current trends in the crypto industry and cases of ArbitrageScanner users with major market players:

Traders and investors with over $5 million in capital;

Co-founders and managers of crypto exchanges and funds;

Experienced users of the ArbitrageScanner service.

Therefore, attending the ArbitrageScanner event is a must for anyone who wants to make money with cryptocurrencies. Our editorial team strongly recommends that you attend this event and meet in person the users of the service who are making tens of thousands of dollars.

After two days of fruitful networking, you can relax at the party. What better way to end a day of brainstorming? So don’t miss the ArbitrageScanner event and get invaluable information!

Best tools for cryptocurrency arbitrage – ArbitrageScanner

Cryptocurrency arbitrage is a key area of the service that is constantly being improved. Today, ArbitrageScanner offers several ways to find profitable arbitrage spreads that can be understood by both beginners and experienced traders. Important note: for your convenience, all alerts are sent to Telegram and are available in the web version of your personal account.

Cryptocurrency Scanner and Screener. This tool offers advanced options to search for spreads. You can select any of the supported exchanges (more than 20 CEX and DEX), specify the coins of interest to track the price difference, and set the minimum and maximum profit. Now the bot will send you regular notifications (once every 2 seconds) as soon as you find profitable arbitrage spreads that you can use for profit.

Arbitrage Perpetuals. This is a unique tool that you won’t find on any other service. It allows you to find spreads between spot and futures markets. It is one of the most profitable and least risky arbitrage strategies. ArbitrageScanner is the only service where you can perform arbitrage using these strategies – and clients of the service are already earning 40-50% of their capital every month.

The simplest strategy: go short with isolated leverage 1x more expensive → buy on the spot cheaper → earn $100000+ in a month like the clients of the service. The ArbitrageScanner team showed the most profitable cases in their closed webinar for clients – we leave you the link here. A must watch if you want to learn how the crypto whales are making 300x on arbitrage and on-chain analysis.

In addition, ArbitrageScanner provides tools to analyze the blockchain:

Wallet analysis. This tool allows you to obtain all available public information on a specific address;

This tool allows you to obtain all available public information on a specific address; Mass Wallet Analysis. Enter multiple addresses and you will get all known information: the presence of similar tokens, which coins have been purchased recently and whether these wallets interact with DEX;

Enter multiple addresses and you will get all known information: the presence of similar tokens, which coins have been purchased recently and whether these wallets interact with DEX; Ready-made wallet collections from ArbitrageScanner. If you have no experience in wallet research, you can use the service’s pre-populated wallet collections: these include addresses of venture capital funds and large corporations.

Here is a case of a customer of the service: he managed to earn $2,000 in one day, and the total profit was more than $7,000! Using the tool for searching wallets by filters, the user found a wallet that was buying PIRATE tokens. The user repeated the insider’s actions, copied his trades to his portfolio and made more than $2,000 in one day – just by repeating the trades. You can read more about the case and analyze the wallets yourself here.

Even if you don’t know anything about arbitrage or on-chain analysis, just come to an ArbitrageScanner event and the team will teach you everything. Another reason why we recommend ArbitrageScanner and put it at the top of the list of other tools. Every client of the service gets free access to training with over 50 detailed lessons where the team goes step by step through each strategy, when and how to apply it to get the maximum profit. Most importantly, you get working cases that you can follow and apply to your portfolio.

Register on the ArbitrageScanner website, buy a ticket to the event and increase your capital with the best tools for making money. After buying a ticket, you will have immediate access to the tools, training and private chat with top market participants and a strong crypto community sharing their strategies and market insights.

