Bitcoin 2025 attendees set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most bitcoin transactions in a single day

02/06/2025

BTC Inc and BTC Media LLC, the leading provider of Bitcoin-related news and the organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, today announced they have set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the “Most Bitcoin Point of Sale Transactions in 8 hours” at The Bitcoin Conference 2025. Over an eight-hour timeframe on May 28, over 4187 transactions were recorded. Attendees had the opportunity to transact using one of the limited edition Bolt Cards distributed in addition to Lightning network at various on-site vendors and activations including the Official Bitcoin Magazine Store to purchase merchandise, food and beverages, and other items. “This historic milestone is a testament to the Bitcoin 2025 attendees who gathered from all over the world to celebrate the widespread adoption of Bitcoin as a practical form of contactless payments,” said Didier Lewis, Chief Financial Officer of BTC Inc. “We are grateful to the thousands of bitcoiners who embraced this vision and turned the conference into a living demonstration of Bitcoin’s potential as an everyday currency.” The Bitcoin 2025, being held this week at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, unites builders, leaders, and believers in the world’s most resilient monetary network. The event is expected to attract over 35,000 attendees and feature more than 400 exhibitors and 500 speakers across three days.

