Bitcoin 2025 expands its open-source footprint, building on a storied legacy of decentralized innovation

26/04/2025

BTC Inc, the industry pioneer in Bitcoin news and organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, today unveiled its newly expanded Open Source Hub for Bitcoin 2025, slated for May 27–29 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas. Building on a proven track record of success, this dedicated expansion underscores the event’s unwavering commitment to fueling collaboration, exploration, and breakthrough innovation within Bitcoin’s open-source ecosystem.

The Open Source Stage remains a cornerstone of the event, hosting in-depth discussions with Bitcoin Core developers, Lightning engineers, and privacy researchers. This year’s enhancements include new interactive features and dedicated spaces for collaboration, ensuring that Bitcoin 2025 continues to be a hub for advancing decentralized technology.

“The conversations happening in Bitcoin’s Open Source community impact the world in ways most of us will never see, and it’s been that way for years,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “Bitcoin has no CEO. Satoshi’s been gone for over a decade. These are the people writing the code that will underpin the global financial revolution, and when they gather it’s like lightning in a bottle.”

This newly expanded developer track underscores the pivotal role of open-source software in powering Bitcoin, enabling censorship-resistant and borderless financial tools. In addition to cutting-edge infrastructure talks on the Open Source Stage, this year’s highlights include:

Hackathon Awards: Innovative projects from Bitcoin++ hackathons will be celebrated live on stage.

BitDevs Special Event: A deep-dive technical forum for those interested in Bitcoin research, protocol development, and security.

Project Stations: Offering developers a chance to showcase live demos of working Bitcoin tools.

Chain Duel Arcade: An interactive gaming experience where participants compete to build the longest chain and win sats on the Lightning Network.

Nostr Lounge: A dedicated space for developers and advocates focused on decentralized, censorship-resistant communication tools.

Bitcoin 2025 is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees and feature more than 300 exhibitors and 500 speakers. The event will also host its Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program, providing legal and financial professionals with critical insights into the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding Bitcoin.All journalists, developers, and Bitcoin enthusiasts are invited to join the Open Source Hub and Open Source Stage for the most technical conversations in Bitcoin. Free access to the Hub is exclusively for developers with proven code contributions to selected Bitcoin projects. Journalists can apply for a press pass, which includes access to open-source programming.

Interested in attending: https://tickets.b.tc/event/bitcoin-2025

Learn more about the Open Source Hub: https://b.tc/conference/2025/opensource

Learn more about Bitcoin 2025: Las Vegas: https://b.tc/conference/2025

