Bitcoin 2025: Las Vegas announces return of Continuing Legal Education Program

14/04/2025

Highly Regarded and Anticipated Legal Education Program Returns for Bitcoin 2025

BTC Inc., the leading provider of Bitcoin-related news and events, today announced the return of its Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking place on May 27th at the Venetian Expo Hall, this highly regarded program offers legal and financial professionals the opportunity to stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape.Following its successful debut at Bitcoin 2024, where attorneys, startup founders, corporate legal teams, and policymakers praised the program for tackling key legal areas and fostering high-level discussions, this year’s CLE will continue to provide essential insights into Bitcoin’s legal and regulatory environment.The 2025 CLE program will offer four (4) hours of credit, pending approval from the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education. Participants will receive certificates of completion for submission to states not pre-accredited for CLE or CPE credits.Tailored for industry practitioners, in-house counsel, CFOs, CPAs/MTAs, startup founders, and C-suite executives, the program will cover critical legal, regulatory, and business topics shaping the Bitcoin industry. Sessions led by top experts will include:

Trump Administration’s Bitcoin Policies – Analyzing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, stablecoin regulation, and market structure shifts.

– Analyzing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, stablecoin regulation, and market structure shifts. Bitcoin in Public Company Treasuries – Examining legal frameworks for power agreements and transactions in regulated and deregulated markets.

– Examining legal frameworks for power agreements and transactions in regulated and deregulated markets. Bitcoin & the Courts: Operation Choke Point and Beyond – Understanding how legal battles are shaping financial access, banking restrictions, and regulatory overreach.

– Understanding how legal battles are shaping financial access, banking restrictions, and regulatory overreach. Mining Contracts & Legal Risks – Exploring the complexities of hosting agreements, procurement risks, and evolving regulatory considerations.

Interested participants can register to attend through either the CLE & Industry Pass bundle or CLE & VIP Whale Pass bundle. CLE attendees at Bitcoin 2025 will find themselves amongst 300+ sponsors and 5,000+ companies, all in the early stages of their legal & consulting needs. For registration and more information, visit: https://b.tc/conference/2025/cle

