Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitcoin climbs above $30000

Por staff

13/04/2023

Bitcoin chart analysis

This morning Bitcoin climbed to the $30,438 level, the highest in the previous nine months. For now, the price manages to stay at the $30,000 level, although the pressure on the price is increasing. This could lead to a pullback and the formation of a new higher low from which we would start the next bullish consolidation. Potential lower targets are $29800, then $29600 levels. For a bullish option, we need a continuation of positive consolidation and a move above the $30200 level. After that, we could retest the previous high and make a potential break above. Potential higher targets are $30500 and $30750 levels.

Ethereum chart analysis

Ethereum jumped to the $1938 level this morning. Yesterday we had a strong bullish consolidation with $1850 to $1920. In the first part of the day, the price managed to climb up to $1938, forming a new higher high there. After that, we have a price pullback to the $1910 level, where we get support and stay above. We need a positive consolidation and a move to the $1930 level for a bullish option. We would be very close to testing this morning’s high and maybe see a breakout above. Potential higher targets are the $1950 and $1960 levels. On the lower side, the first support is at the $1900 level, and if we manage to stay above it, it would be a success and a confirmation of the further growth of the Ethereum price.

Source: Financial Brokerage