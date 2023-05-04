Bitcoin below $28,000 on Tuesday

04/05/2023

Another drop for the price of Bitcoin. The digital currency plunged 2% this Tuesday, May 2, 2023 with a price that spent a few hours below $28,000 on the corner. The market in total red.

Bitcoin on fire

With almost 2% lost for the day, the price of Bitcoin is on fire, but in a bad way. The digital currency has been losing points for the past few days and is struggling to rally to its mid-April highs. BTC is trading at just $28,000 today and could continue in a bearish pattern.

Be careful though: some analysts are already suggesting a low of $27,900 for Bitcoin, a low that could lead the digital currency to the heights and why not $32,000. For the time being, nothing of the sort, but many are waiting to find a technical rebound that could lead to a real bull market, notably by breaking the last highs of last April.

Altcoins in the hard

Of course with this correction, many coins find themselves in the hard like the Ethereum which lost up to 1% this Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The currency was displayed at 1,834.50 dollars from the corner. Binance Coin price lost 3.31% while Ripple price lost 0.84%. The Cardano price lost 1.37% when the Dogecoin price lost 0.93%.

Lower still, the Polygon fell by almost 2% with a price that was displayed at 0.9584 dollars from the corner. The price of Solana also lost big with a price still below 22.00 dollars from the corner to 21.92 dollars and more than 1.30% drop. In short: a complex day for digital currencies.